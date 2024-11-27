What are the positives and negatives in your life right now ?

Figured I’d post a thread that made us feel human.

Positive - I’m slowly getting into the gym again after ten years . I’ve been jumping into the cold pool for a few minutes each day and it has made a tremendous change in regulating my emotions.

Negatives - I’m a few thousand in debt and as a result I’ll have to postpone my studies.

My brother is in a downward spiral into clinical depression .

I live continents away from my family and hometown of London. I miss greenery.
 
Positive
Me and close family all healthy
Best shape of my life
Money is good
Going to Asia in a month-ish.

Negative
I got double yellows and can't post things here.
 
Positive health is okay "knocks on wood"

Negative- economy and employment market in country going to ass, likely went to college for nothing
 
