What are the positives and negatives in your life right now ?

Figured I’d post a thread that made us feel human.
Positive - I’m slowly getting into the gym again after ten years . I’ve been jumping into the cold pool for a few minutes each day and it has made a tremendous change in regulating my emotions.
Negatives - I’m a few thousand in debt and as a result I’ll have to postpone my studies.
My brother is in a downward spiral into clinical depression .
I live continents away from my family and hometown of London. I miss greenery.
