What are the opening odds of Dvalishvili vs O'Malley or Vera

He's easily a sizeable favorite vs both.

Nightmare matchup for O'malley.
 
Dude I'm so pissed Cheeto is getting a title shot before Merab.

Hell even Sandhagen deserves it more
 
I think O Malley has a good chance of catching him. That little cunt is annoying but is a god damn sniper and Merab has wholes in his defense.

Chito Vera has nothing to offer to Merab. And I love the dude.. he is my fellow southamerican bro.
 
I still feel like Aljo can beat O’Malley. Merab should run thru O’Malley as well and he beats the shit out of Chito standing or on the ground
 
-250 omalley
-500 vera
Merab is hittable, gotta respect Omalleys counters. Should be able to mix up the striking and wrestling like Yan did against Omalley though with pace x10.
 
Sean will be pushing for a rubber match with Vera. Merab is a nightmare matchup
 
Shouldnt it help Omalley's numbers that he did beat Merab's training partner?
 
