What are the opening odds of Dvalishvili vs O'Malley or Vera

Merab -200 vs O'Malley?
how big of a favorite is he vs Vera?
how high do you go if you're setting the opening line vs Suga?He's easily a sizeable favorite vs both.
Nightmare matchup for O'malley.
It's probably gonna open around 2 to 1, unless Sean wins by some spectacular KO vs Chito. If it's Chito, likely 5:1 atleast.how high do you go if you're setting the opening line vs Suga?
I work in the industry and if I was doing the line, I’d be near enough exactly your odds.-400 vs O'Malley, -700 vs Chito
In no universe or circumstance should Merab not be fighting the winner.Sean will be pushing for a rubber match with Vera. Merab is a nightmare matchup