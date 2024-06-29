What are the funniest names?

666
I recently had this awesome idea.
Martin Short – the guys name is Martin and he's short.
Elon Musk – Name is a brand of Cologne.
Dwayne 'The rock' Johnson – Whole personality is based off of being larger than everyone in his pants.
There's so many more I'm sure. Please enlighten me.
