What are the funniest names?

666

666

T-800
@purple
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
1,839
Reaction score
3,151
I recently had this awesome idea.

Martin Short – the guys name is Martin and he's short.

Elon Musk – Name is a brand of Cologne.

Dwayne 'The rock' Johnson – Whole personality is based off of being larger than everyone in his pants.

There's so many more I'm sure. Please enlighten me.
 
Had a friend with the surname of Shaw . His first initial was C which used on letters and paperwork rather than "Colin Shaw" . So people would phone up and ask for " CShaw"
 
  • Like
666
Friend from high school name was Phuc Ngo.

He embraced it well.
 
Steven


Drop the N we know who you are Steve.
How we out here just wasting letters
 
Hugh G. Rection

rection.jpg


images
 
