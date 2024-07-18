Elections What are the Democrats going to do about Kamala when Biden steps down?

It's only a matter of days before old Joe calls it quits. Then what do you guys think will happen? Will the DNC throw her under the bus or stick with her? And if they do throw her under the bus, how will they handle the woke-brigade who are furious that the first black female VP was denied her right to be at the top of the ticket?

I think they'll get rid of her and just hope that the benefits of choosing someone more electable outweigh the cost of losing voters who think she was denied her shot at glory. I'm really interested to see how it all plays out.
 
That's not the way any of this works.

You can't appoint a new candidate after the primary season is already over, it's fundamentally undemocratic.

The party nominee would need to be dead, in prison, or in a coma to be replaced.
 
I think you overestimate how much people would care about her getting replaced by somebodyelse. Not everyone is as obsessed about what she looks like as you are. She isn't even well-loved by the left anyways, they see her as a narc.
 
I'm sure Kamala will find what ever dick needs to be sucked to move herself up the political ladder. This how she's done it from the beginning of her political career and I don't think anything will change.
 
I'd expect the Covid story is cover for a potential switch.

I really doubt Harris is going to be the pick, unless the Dems decide this one is hopeless and want a throwaway candidate so the next run isn't blemished by a loss for whoever the contender is.
 
The DNC really screwed the pooch by anointing Biden for this run without a real primary challenger.
 
I'm sorry...but you're suggesting it's me who is obsessed with her race and gender, and not the Democrats? The fact that she is a black female doesn't matter to leftists or to the the Democratic party at large?

That has to be the stupidest thing I've ever heard. I'm not sure if you're even serious. Equity, DEI, and "coming to terms" with racism in America is the entire Democratic platform. Her race and gender are immensely important to them.
 
yes because you are ovulating over hypothetical outrage about her remaining as VP and somebodyelse filling the presidential role.

I'd expect the Covid story is cover for a potential switch.

The Covid story is 100% the cover-up they’re gonna go with instead dementia and is not mentally fit now or in the last couple of years.

I think Democrats are resigned to losing this upcoming election no matter who they put up. She will be the sacrificial lamb.
 
There's a reason she's the betting favorite for the Dem nominee over Biden now. It would be the easiest way to pass the baton. She's probably not the best choice but is the most seamless, and I don't know if there is a clear best choice at this point it's all speculation. And like you mentioned passing over a Black Woman who is a position to be next in line with another White candidate could hurt the Dems with their strongest demo (Black Women).
 
