It's only a matter of days before old Joe calls it quits. Then what do you guys think will happen? Will the DNC throw her under the bus or stick with her? And if they do throw her under the bus, how will they handle the woke-brigade who are furious that the first black female VP was denied her right to be at the top of the ticket?



I think they'll get rid of her and just hope that the benefits of choosing someone more electable outweigh the cost of losing voters who think she was denied her shot at glory. I'm really interested to see how it all plays out.