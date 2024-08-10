What are the craziest things you've seen happen in a fight?

Things that are so crazy, it doesn't even feel like you're watching a fight any more, but a movie or a sitcom?



Two recent things for me:



1. In Weilli's last fight, she came at her opponent like a freight train and put everything on the line, finishing her with a choke... but the ref didn't stop the fight, the round ended, and the opponent woke up and went to her stool. Weilli was EXHAUSTED. In the next round she started getting her ass kicked by her opponent, who almost seemed refreshed by her brief nap. Weilli had to dig deep, push through her fatigue and slowly started turning the fight around, winning it for a second time that night. It was absolutely ridiculous and like something out of a movie, but Weilli really showed what she had inside of her, overcoming something most champions don't have to.



2. The corrupt doctors in Middle Eastern countries that fuck over the non-Muslim/non-Arab fighters. Not that long ago, the non-Muslim fighter had a cut on his shin and the doctor stuck his fingers into the cut, opening it wide, and then calling the fight off because the western fighter was bleeding too much. But that's nothing compared to a previous event, where a western fighter collapsed after being kicked in the balls. The doctor came in and told him to stand up because he was faking it, his balls were fine. A short time later, the fighter was being rushed to the hospital because he was vomiting uncontrollably. Now, whenever there's a Middle Eastern event, I eagerly look forward to whatever the doctors are going to do this time. It's like waiting for the running gag in a sitcom.





Whatchoo got?