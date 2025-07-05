What are the chances that Illa's first defense is Max Holloway?

I feel like this is an option that we night not be seeing. If Max Holloway can beat Dustin in impressive fashion, I could see him instantly being in the mix for a LW title shot. Dustin's last fight was a competitive loss to Makahchev so a win over porier still holds some weight, plus his last LW fight was a HOF ko against Gaethje.



The more I think about it and the more I reflect that against what the UFC has been up to lately, I could very well see this being the next thing they do. Between Arman, Paddy, Gaethje and Max, the UFC would probably pull more numbers with Max. I could for sure see them bringing this fight to headline madison square garden. It would likely do way bigger numbers than any of their other options. All depends on if Max wins and how, If it's a classic and he wins like the Gaethje fight, I see him getting it again.



Understand this isn't what I want to see happen but rather what I've come to expect from the UFC based on how they have been matchmaking lately.