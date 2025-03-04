What are sups made of ?

Trabaho
bleep bloop
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 10,637
- Reaction score
- 9,058
Are they worth it ?
I currently take creatine often, whey occasionaly, vitamin D daily, multi vitamin thing stuff pill, aminos.
Vitamin D - will keep it as I am low in it and requested by doctor
Whey - I think this is natural and made from the remaims fo cheese production. So real food protein. Like any other food item take it when I feel like it. Unsweetened and no flavor.
Vitamin + - left over from my hair surgery, vitamins and other stuff. I guess why not ? Maybe it helps performance
Aminos - taste really good. 1 scoop 20 g. Wtf is this made from ? Are these lab made aminos ? Does my body actually store them as muscles ? I take them randomly but most days. Often first thing in the morning.
Are vitamin sups lab made ? Do they work the same as natural sources ?
