What are sups made of ?

Are they worth it ?

I currently take creatine often, whey occasionaly, vitamin D daily, multi vitamin thing stuff pill, aminos.

Vitamin D - will keep it as I am low in it and requested by doctor

Whey - I think this is natural and made from the remaims fo cheese production. So real food protein. Like any other food item take it when I feel like it. Unsweetened and no flavor.

Vitamin + - left over from my hair surgery, vitamins and other stuff. I guess why not ? Maybe it helps performance

Aminos - taste really good. 1 scoop 20 g. Wtf is this made from ? Are these lab made aminos ? Does my body actually store them as muscles ? I take them randomly but most days. Often first thing in the morning.

Are vitamin sups lab made ? Do they work the same as natural sources ?
 
Get rid of the aminos. You don't really need it unless you don't eat meat or protein. The rest are fine. Go out in the sun more often.
 
