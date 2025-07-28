What are some UFC fights that stick with you for some reason????

Lionheart7167
I know that's fairly general. I guess I just mean, fights that you think about often, and why
For me, there's a handful.
Tito/Randy- My honeymoon years and just getting into MMA, it felt like the ultimate "good vs. evil". Watching Randy spank Tito remains one of my all time faves
Hughes/Trigg fights- both delivered in a big way
Lesnar/Cain- It just felt like this hugely epic clash. Could the unstoppable cardio machine slay the beast?
Hendo/Rua- This war stuck with me
Conor/Diaz 2- the stakes felt so high
