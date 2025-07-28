  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What are some UFC fights that stick with you for some reason????

I know that's fairly general. I guess I just mean, fights that you think about often, and why

For me, there's a handful.

Tito/Randy- My honeymoon years and just getting into MMA, it felt like the ultimate "good vs. evil". Watching Randy spank Tito remains one of my all time faves

Hughes/Trigg fights- both delivered in a big way

Lesnar/Cain- It just felt like this hugely epic clash. Could the unstoppable cardio machine slay the beast?

Hendo/Rua- This war stuck with me

Conor/Diaz 2- the stakes felt so high
 
The entire 166 main card, particularly Gilbert vs Sanchez, as I think that was the first event I watched properly from start to finish, ultimately realising that I liked MMA and then I became somewhat of a casual.
 
sddefault.jpg

😁
Never felt more vindicated as I said Holly would beat Ronda since the Pennington fight 😁 😁 😁
 
