Food & Drink What are some other delicious side dishes that pair well with steak, besides potatoes and vegetables?

1.Mac and cheese. Creamy pasta pairs perfectly with a savory, salty steak.

2.Creamed spinach. While technically a vegetable, it’s more like a rich, creamy side dish.

3.Garlic bread. Ideal for soaking up all those delicious steak juices.

4. Rice. A lighter option compared to mashed potatoes.

5. Fried eggs. The yolk adds creaminess that complements the other ingredients.

Any others?
 
Shrimp or Lobster,

And of course some sautéed mushrooms.
 
Roasted sweet potatoes
Steamed cauliflower/broccoli
Asparagus
 
I always have a baked potato with my steak a salad (caesar or garden) and and some asparagus on teh side is nice with a cold beer.
 
images
 
