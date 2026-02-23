Sakuraba is #1
1.Mac and cheese. Creamy pasta pairs perfectly with a savory, salty steak.
2.Creamed spinach. While technically a vegetable, it’s more like a rich, creamy side dish.
3.Garlic bread. Ideal for soaking up all those delicious steak juices.
4. Rice. A lighter option compared to mashed potatoes.
5. Fried eggs. The yolk adds creaminess that complements the other ingredients.
Any others?
