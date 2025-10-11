Multiplat What are some of the most relaxing games for you?

Cal Cutter

Cal Cutter

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 1, 2025
Messages
40
Reaction score
35
So many fun and cool games, but what do you play when you want to just unwind or chill?

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Session.

Controls take some getting used to but once you do you can just cruise around and come up with some cool lines while kind of zoning out.

 
This game was free on PlayStation Extra and it was really relaxing. Got the platinum in a few hours.

 
Typically, it would be games like "Journey" and "Flower".

Personally though, I find "Slay the Spire" to be my go to for just chilling for a bit. Simple goals, simple gameplay. Not easy to win, but very easy to lose some time to without getting too amped up. It's like playing "Solitaire" on a rainy day.
 
mb23100 said:
Session.

Controls take some getting used to but once you do you can just cruise around and come up with some cool lines while kind of zoning out.

Click to expand...

I still play this! Super fun in bits and always chill. I’ve bought every Y1 and Y2 map expansion to support the tiny dev team (to make up for getting base game free).

They hired a new animator some 5 months ago and an update is in the pipe, actually. New map is rumored to be Barcelona but no-one knows.
 
Valhoven said:
I still play this! Super fun in bits and always chill. I’ve bought every Y1 and Y2 map expansion to support the tiny dev team (to make up for getting base game free).

They hired a new animator some 5 months ago and an update is in the pipe, actually. New map is rumored to be Barcelona but no-one knows.
Click to expand...
Game is great and I wish it got more love. I think the awkward (at first) controls put a lot of people off, but once you get used to them they're actual genius. It desperately needs multiplayer though. Imagine how awesome it would be playing games of S-K-A-T-E or just cruising around with your friends.
 
mb23100 said:
Game is great and I wish it got more love. I think the awkward (at first) controls put a lot of people off, but once you get used to them they're actual genius. It desperately needs multiplayer though. Imagine how awesome it would be playing games of S-K-A-T-E or just cruising around with your friends.
Click to expand...
Completely agree.

Just 1v1 MP for S-K-A-T-E would be amazing. I’ve about 350h in total and would love to challenge myself against others.

There are still things I’m trying to improve on even after all this time. Locking in feebles consistently on round bars and holding, for example, is one thing; I still fudge those all the time. IRL my guy would be in the hospital or even grave, lol.
 
Valhoven said:
Completely agree.

Just 1v1 MP for S-K-A-T-E would be amazing. I’ve about 350h in total and would love to challenge myself against others.

There are still things I’m trying to improve on even after all this time. Locking in feebles consistently on round bars and holding, for example, is one thing; I still fudge those all the time. IRL my guy would be in the hospital or even grave, lol.
Click to expand...
Multiplayer would be a game changer. The dev team seems pretty passionate about the game with constantly adding content and such. It seems like a no-brainer so i'm not sure what the hold up is. Maybe technical issues? Maybe they figure the player count isn't high enough to bother? I don't know. It's always going to be a niche game but I think MP would help immensely.
 
When I was young it was pro wrestling games.

Now it is just familiar JRPGs, mostly the Legend of Heores games. Slow pace, like reading a familiar book, probably with more reading.
 
If I want to just chill and relax, not get stressed out by multiplayer online shenanigans, I usually just run a Ship of harkinian randomizer of Ocarina of time. takes me a bout a weekend to finish one randomized seed

1760312207396.png


another his hotshots golf series. Fun, relaxing, stress free gaming, my favourite is hotshots golf 4 but the new game Everybody's golf:Hotshots is also great and finally on pc thank the heavens
1760312356049.png
 
any civilization games are casual to me.. turn base, no hurry, no rush, no real worries. Save often and if it’s disastrous go back a save or two. I don’t play it competitive so it’s real chill.

Hot shots golf is awesomely casual. I loved the PSP versions.

And there are games you’ve played so fucking much that now running it is pretty casual. Returnal for me can very very casual. I rarely die and if I do I don’t sweat it. Meh. I got everything already 10x over. Just run it again.
 
Last edited:
I enjoyed Dave the Diver. It is fun to just relax and dive, catch fish,and sling sushi at night.
Normally that type of game would not interest me, but it was one of my favorite games this year.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
I doubt this would be most gamers first answer.... But exploring Tousant, of the Blood & Wine expansion of Witcher 3, is quite relaxing.

Click to expand...

No, great post. I've said this years ago but Toussaint still stays with me. I can hear the insects, the birds, the score, everything. For this reason, in my final goodbye to Wild Hunt, I literally retired him by walking char to a grassy hill nearby my vineyard and watching the sunset. Pure peace. It was the only fitting way to say farewell to one of the greatest all-time journeys. Tranquil, exciting, it runs the gamut.
 
4x games. No time pressure, generally a chill vibe, and some nice math in there too. Love it.
 
Valhoven said:
No, great post. I've said this years ago but Toussaint still stays with me. I can hear the insects, the birds, the score, everything. For this reason, in my final goodbye to Wild Hunt, I literally retired him by walking char to a grassy hill nearby my vineyard and watching the sunset. Pure peace. It was the only fitting way to say farewell to one of the greatest all-time journeys. Tranquil, exciting, it runs the gamut.
Click to expand...
JFC, talking about that hill by his manor brings up the bittersweet memories of him and Ciri sitting there one final time. The only real peace either got in their lives. And you know it's the end of your journey in that game.
4fd1e51e-a0fd-48e4-a7cb-76c5deec64ac_text.gif
 
GearSolidMetal said:
I doubt this would be most gamers first answer.... But exploring Tousant, of the Blood & Wine expansion of Witcher 3, is quite relaxing.

Click to expand...

Valhoven said:
No, great post. I've said this years ago but Toussaint still stays with me. I can hear the insects, the birds, the score, everything. For this reason, in my final goodbye to Wild Hunt, I literally retired him by walking char to a grassy hill nearby my vineyard and watching the sunset. Pure peace. It was the only fitting way to say farewell to one of the greatest all-time journeys. Tranquil, exciting, it runs the gamut.
Click to expand...

Until a fucking drowner gang comes out of nowhere and assaults you lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,001
Messages
58,017,576
Members
175,907
Latest member
thalmada

Share this page

Back
Top