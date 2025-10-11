Cal Cutter
So many fun and cool games, but what do you play when you want to just unwind or chill?
Session.
Controls take some getting used to but once you do you can just cruise around and come up with some cool lines while kind of zoning out.
Game is great and I wish it got more love. I think the awkward (at first) controls put a lot of people off, but once you get used to them they're actual genius. It desperately needs multiplayer though. Imagine how awesome it would be playing games of S-K-A-T-E or just cruising around with your friends.I still play this! Super fun in bits and always chill. I’ve bought every Y1 and Y2 map expansion to support the tiny dev team (to make up for getting base game free).
They hired a new animator some 5 months ago and an update is in the pipe, actually. New map is rumored to be Barcelona but no-one knows.
Just 1v1 MP for S-K-A-T-E would be amazing. I’ve about 350h in total and would love to challenge myself against others.
There are still things I’m trying to improve on even after all this time. Locking in feebles consistently on round bars and holding, for example, is one thing; I still fudge those all the time. IRL my guy would be in the hospital or even grave, lol.
ah bro some of my favourite games. I liked no mercy, day of reckoning one and 2, here comes the pain, SvR2006..... all bangers
I doubt this would be most gamers first answer.... But exploring Tousant, of the Blood & Wine expansion of Witcher 3, is quite relaxing.
JFC, talking about that hill by his manor brings up the bittersweet memories of him and Ciri sitting there one final time. The only real peace either got in their lives. And you know it's the end of your journey in that game.No, great post. I've said this years ago but Toussaint still stays with me. I can hear the insects, the birds, the score, everything. For this reason, in my final goodbye to Wild Hunt, I literally retired him by walking char to a grassy hill nearby my vineyard and watching the sunset. Pure peace. It was the only fitting way to say farewell to one of the greatest all-time journeys. Tranquil, exciting, it runs the gamut.
