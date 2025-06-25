What are some of the most flawed reasons often used as fight predictors?

sdpdude9
Hasn’t fought anybody on this level yet
One of the most used reasonings I see that is deeply flawed. A fighter not doing something yet does not mean they are incapable of doing so. A fighter has to start somewhere.
Lost or had a tough fight years ago
A fighter can improve over time, especially if a loss or tough fight occurs early in their career.
