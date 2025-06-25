What are some of the most flawed reasons often used as fight predictors?

Hasn’t fought anybody on this level yet

One of the most used reasonings I see that is deeply flawed. A fighter not doing something yet does not mean they are incapable of doing so. A fighter has to start somewhere.

Lost or had a tough fight years ago

A fighter can improve over time, especially if a loss or tough fight occurs early in their career.
 
Hasn't fought anybody on this level yet

One of the most used reasonings I see that is deeply flawed. A fighter not doing something yet does not mean they are incapable of doing so. A fighter has to start somewhere.

Lost or had a tough fight years ago

A fighter can improve over time, especially if a loss or tough fight occurs early in their career.
Both of those applied to Charles Olivera 5-7 years ago. Good ones. Another one is "he is on a losing streak." Losing 2 fights is a world of differences when you start to look at the nuances...
 
Hasn't fought anybody on this level yet

One of the most used reasonings I see that is deeply flawed. A fighter not doing something yet does not mean they are incapable of doing so. A fighter has to start somewhere.
Agree with this. A lot of times there's an upcoming prospect beating fighters, and people need to see that he can beat a top guy to confirm he's good. You'll hear the "he hasn't beaten anyone" repeated over and over. But if you can see that the guy is good without proving it, you're just connecting the dots before it's obvious for everyone.


Another thing I see people do is that if they see a fighter shows a weakness one fight, that weakness would 100% translate to future fights. Like we kept hearing how Ankalaev can't take leg kicks because of the fight vs Jan. He looked fine vs Rakic and Pereira.
 
Agree with this. A lot of times there's an upcoming prospect beating fighters, and people need to see that he can beat a top guy to confirm he's good. You'll hear the "he hasn't beaten anyone" repeated over and over. But if you can see that the guy is good without proving it, you're just connecting the dots before it's obvious for everyone.


Another thing I see people do is that if they see a fighter shows a weakness one fight, that weakness would 100% translate to future fights. Like we kept hearing how Ankalaev can't take leg kicks because of the fight vs Jan. He looked fine vs Rakic and Pereira.
I think a fighter not beating somebody on a higher level yet is sometimes a good reason to be skeptical, but not a good reason to say why a fighter will lose. I’ve seen that used as the sole reasoning many times and it’s been disproven many, many times.
 
