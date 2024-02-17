What are some of the most egregious cases of fighters leapfrogging more deserving fighters for a title shot?

Lesnar.Thread title does says it all. Also, exclude injuries obviously.
Hendo leapfrogging Weidman, Rockhold, Jacare and Yoel to get a title shot.Thread title does says it all. Also, exclude injuries obviously.
Sonnen getting a LHW title shot off his 2nd loss to Silva. He leapfrogged all of humanity. But proved without a doubt that the UFC is sports ENTERTAINMENT, and not a tournament where you earn your opportunities in the cage. Some people will never get that.
Chael was one toe away from winning that belt.