What are some of the most egregious cases of fighters leapfrogging more deserving fighters for a title shot?

Thread title does says it all. Also, exclude injuries obviously.
 
Sonnen getting a LHW title shot off his 2nd loss to Silva. He leapfrogged all of humanity. But proved without a doubt that the UFC is sports ENTERTAINMENT, and not a tournament where you earn your opportunities in the cage. Some people will never get that.

 
Stipe coming off a KO loss but getting priority over the interim champ. Hopefully Jones ends it quick and gives Aspinall a shot shortly after.
 
Colby over Belal; Hendo against Bisping (it was his last fight—and a rematch—but Romero had quite a hot streak at the time); Chito’s shot over Merab is up there too.
 
Fergelmince said:
Sonnen getting a LHW title shot off his 2nd loss to Silva. He leapfrogged all of humanity. But proved without a doubt that the UFC is sports ENTERTAINMENT, and not a tournament where you earn your opportunities in the cage. Some people will never get that.

Chael was one toe away from winning that belt.
 
Hendo vs. Bisping and it's even close. Hendo was 3-6 in his prior 9 fights and 46-years old. Jacare, Yoel, Whittaker, Mousasi and even guys like Weidman (just starting a losing streak), Rockhold (rubber match) or Machida were more deserving.

Bisping's next title defense vs. GSP was similar, though at least GSP wasn't as old. He was coming off a 4-year layoff and multiple ACL injuries/surgeries, though...and had never fought at MW...and still won.
 
