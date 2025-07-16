What are some of Dustin Poirier's fights that belong in the HOF?

I don't think Dustin has done enough to be inducted into the HOF as an individual entry, but I do think that his career is filled with exciting, must-watch fights.

What are some of his fights that should be inducted into the HOF?

I think the fights vs Hooker, Korean Zombie, and probably vs Justin the 1st time all belong. The Hooker fight might be the best of Dustin's career.

what are your thoughts, Sherbros?
 
The second fight vs Holloway was pretty awesome, it could get a HOF induction too.
 
Honestly, I think the KZ fight belongs. That was one of the last glimpses we had of a truly special KZ and Dustin was starting to show glimpses of the brilliance that took him to where he is now.

I would have to rewatch, but I remember his fight with Hooker being quite amazing.
 
Probably the fights vs Conor, as those are the fights that have leveled him from being a decent fighter to a potential hall of famer.
 
the first one maybe, but i dunno about the 2nd one. the leg snapped right as the fight was heating up
 
His fights with KZ, Alvarez, and Gaeithije 1 could be in the HoF
 
The Makhachev fight will get the nod eventually. It greatly overdelivered.
*Many thought Dustin was washed and would get submitted early (he nearly was in R1).
*It was non stop action with both men giving as good as they got.
*It gave us two bloody iconic images, Islam with his red stained face and Dustin with his busted nose.
*And the leg whip takedown to submission was unqiue ending that will never be duplicated again.
 
im not worried about semantics. if people dont like my language, thats tough titties.
McGoober's been called McGoober for a long time by way more people than me
 
