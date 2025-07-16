What are some of Dustin Poirier's fights that belong in the HOF?

Blastbeat
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2022
- Messages
- 6,969
- Reaction score
- 11,465
I don't think Dustin has done enough to be inducted into the HOF as an individual entry, but I do think that his career is filled with exciting, must-watch fights.
What are some of his fights that should be inducted into the HOF?
I think the fights vs Hooker, Korean Zombie, and probably vs Justin the 1st time all belong. The Hooker fight might be the best of Dustin's career.
what are your thoughts, Sherbros?
What are some of his fights that should be inducted into the HOF?
I think the fights vs Hooker, Korean Zombie, and probably vs Justin the 1st time all belong. The Hooker fight might be the best of Dustin's career.
what are your thoughts, Sherbros?