What are some good habits from various religions?

I'm a bit of a Cafeteria Christian who married into a herd of Filipino Catholics. They are into their church and I attend with them occasionally to be with the family. I respect them as Catholics as their path to salvation is lined with sincerity. But for myself, as a Christian, I have not found a church I want to attend regularly. My relationship with Jesus is basically just Him and me and I've kind of liked it that way. Jesus inspires me to treat people better and to not use violence to solve problems unless it is an act of self-defense. I have a good life that I thank God for and want to do things that would please God. I try. If I fail. I try again. Never stop trying. Never submit to evil.