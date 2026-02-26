What are some good habits from various religions?

For instance, I'm not Jewish but pork is generally not a healthy food. My health would probably increase if I cut out bacon, sausage, ribs, etc.

I also kind of like Ramadan. Fasting can be really good for you, and it's also good to test your discipline and fortitude at least once a year like that.

I guess the hard part would be sticking to it when you don't believe God requires it.
 
Nothing for Islam. and the Jews? yikes brother

Love how OP has nothing for Christianity. Very good person
 
IDK if pork per se is that bad. But bacon and sausages are absolutely horrendous health wise. It‘s due to salt and various chemical preservatives in it.
 
Muslims beating women for driving a car may sound good in theory, but I can't be arsed to run to the grocery store myself every time I want a sandwich.
 
I'm a bit of a Cafeteria Christian who married into a herd of Filipino Catholics. They are into their church and I attend with them occasionally to be with the family. I respect them as Catholics as their path to salvation is lined with sincerity. But for myself, as a Christian, I have not found a church I want to attend regularly. My relationship with Jesus is basically just Him and me and I've kind of liked it that way. Jesus inspires me to treat people better and to not use violence to solve problems unless it is an act of self-defense. I have a good life that I thank God for and want to do things that would please God. I try. If I fail. I try again. Never stop trying. Never submit to evil.
 
No gay sex would've stopped HIV from becoming an epidemic.
 
Religions that preach abstaining from recreational drugs or alcohol
 
Avatar does not check out.
 
