What are some good habits from various religions?

For instance, I'm not Jewish but pork is generally not a healthy food. My health would probably increase if I cut out bacon, sausage, ribs, etc.
I also kind of like Ramadan. Fasting can be really good for you, and it's also good to test your discipline and fortitude at least once a year like that.
I guess the hard part would be sticking to it when you don't believe God requires it.
