What are some good financial guidelines to live by?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,112
Reaction score
7,646
Post some good financial advice to live by. The younger you are when you start following these, the better.

I got most of these from listening to Dave Ramsey.

Never buy a brand new car, unless your net worth is over 1 million US.
I think the rule of thumb is buy a 5 year old vehicle, not a truck. Buy a Toyota Corolla over a Camry. Never buy a GM or European car.
Never buy a brand new phone. Buy a phone that's 2 years old.
Put 15% of your income into a matching 401k provided by your workplace if they provide it.
Never buy/rent a home/apartment that costs more than 1/4 if your gross monthly income.
Avoid eating out. Buying ingredients and cooking at home will save you a lot of money.
Have a 3 month emergency fund.

What else are good financial habits?
 
Never put a purchase on credit cards when you can pay for it with cash.
 
i dont know if you're black or not but dont do crime and dont be a bad person while at the same time be potentially mortally dangerous to everybody and dont sweat the debt too much, aquire skills and improve yourself, dont get caught and do not under any circumsionsions simp to females, this is financial legaly actionable advice
 
Don't listen to Dave Ramsey.

Anything positive that can be gained from a podcast like that you could have figured out without the fascist poision(same goes for basically the whole "advice" podcast industry). The main point of such a show is to gaslight.
 
Last edited:
Bornstarch said:
Post some good financial advice to live by. The younger you are when you start following these, the better.

I got most of these from listening to Dave Ramsey.

Never buy a brand new car, unless your net worth is over 1 million US.
I think the rule of thumb is buy a 5 year old vehicle, not a truck. Buy a Toyota Corolla over a Camry. Never buy a GM or European car.
Never buy a brand new phone. Buy a phone that's 2 years old.
Put 15% of your income into a matching 401k provided by your workplace if they provide it.
Never buy/rent a home/apartment that costs more than 1/4 if your gross monthly income.
Avoid eating out. Buying ingredients and cooking at home will save you a lot of money.
Have a 3 month emergency fund.

What else are good financial habits?
Click to expand...

I disagree with the never buy a new vehicle only 5+ year old vehicle. I think new vehicles are fine as long as you keep them a long time > 8 years. After the car gets a certain age, repairs are often more than the car is worth

I also disagree with not buying a brand new phone. Phones usually have limited support with security patches and the battery often goes to shit. I'd recommend not buying a new phone for at least 3 years.

Credit Cards are great to use as long as you pay them back at the end of the month. Getting 2%+ rewards are fantastic in the long run.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,246
Messages
55,546,389
Members
174,824
Latest member
Rank Wang

Share this page

Back
Top