What are some good financial guidelines to live by?

Post some good financial advice to live by. The younger you are when you start following these, the better.



I got most of these from listening to Dave Ramsey.



Never buy a brand new car, unless your net worth is over 1 million US.

I think the rule of thumb is buy a 5 year old vehicle, not a truck. Buy a Toyota Corolla over a Camry. Never buy a GM or European car.

Never buy a brand new phone. Buy a phone that's 2 years old.

Put 15% of your income into a matching 401k provided by your workplace if they provide it.

Never buy/rent a home/apartment that costs more than 1/4 if your gross monthly income.

Avoid eating out. Buying ingredients and cooking at home will save you a lot of money.

Have a 3 month emergency fund.



What else are good financial habits?