What are some examples of when the UFC champion was clearly not the best in the division?

Davidjacksonjones

Davidjacksonjones

Black Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 23, 2023
Messages
5,478
Reaction score
32,068
In most cases, the UFC champion is usually the best in the division. Other times, they are not


Some examples in my opinion on when the UFC champ wasn't the best
-Matt Serra beating GSP
-Sean Strickland beating Izzy (Alex knocked him dead and Dricus later beat him too)
-Pretty much anyone who became LW champion while Khabib was still fighting, Anthony Pettis, RDA, Conor Mcgregor, Eddie Alvarez
-DC being champ when Jones was stripped for hit and run
-Love Rob Whittaker, but Izzy was clearly better
-Pretty sure Brock Lesnar wasn't the best HW when you had guys like Cain


I guess we can also include all the times champs get dethroned by those who go on to become dominant champs, e.g. Shogun being champion when Jones was about to fight him
 
O'malley - BW (Merab got this. I always favor grapplers/wrestlers over pure strikers, for the better and the worst)

Jones - HW (Aspinall would beat him at this point. Gane was a gimme fight)

du Plessis - MW (Adesanya will beat him, and I don't even like Adesanya. I really wasn't impressed by his fight against Strickland)
 
Last edited:
Preston broadus said:
And gsp at mw
Click to expand...
Thought you said WW for a second and was confused
Yep I think those who won belts on a division above aren't always best in that division
I even have doubt with Jones being the best HW due to just seeing only one fight. We would need to see him take out Aspinall at least
 
If you mean HW division as a whole in MMA, then it is arguable the UFC HW Champion was not the best HW in MMA when Fedor was Pride Champ.

If strictly UFC alone, aside from those examples, I'd say Hill was not the best LHW when he beat old man Glover for the title. Poatan had not moved up yet and Jiri had only just vacated.
 
GNRXI said:
If you mean HW division as a whole in MMA, then it is arguable the UFC HW Champion was not the best HW in MMA when Fedor was Pride Champ.

If strictly UFC alone, aside from those examples, I'd say Hill was not the best LHW when he beat old man Glover for the title. Poatan had not moved up yet and Jiri had only just vacated.
Click to expand...
Yeah I definitely think Jamahal Hill is a great fighter but not the best in his division. And also true its hard to be the best HW when Fedor is around
 
World eater said:
There’s some guy holding Shavkat’s belt.
Click to expand...
Yep.
In terms of accomplishments Leon Edwards is ahead, but I believe Shavkat can smash him and is the better fighter. Hopefully he gets his TS soon

Holly Holm is probably another one, who became champ and lost 3 in a row after
 
Conor Strickland said:
Pereira comes to mind. Big fan of his but feel like Hill is winning this and I'd think Ankaleav beats him as well
Click to expand...
Yeah its also arguable if he is better than Izzy at MW.
They are 1-1 in MMA and there and theres arguments for both
With Alex its 3-1 (although different sports), and the common opponent Sean Strickland who dominated Izzy while Pereira knocked him out cold.
But then Izzy fought and cleared way more contenders in the division.

They are both exceptional at MW
 
Woodley was a terrible champ. I never believed in that guy after I saw the way in which he lost to Rory.
 
CPH said:
Woodley was a terrible champ. I never believed in that guy after I saw the way in which he lost to Rory.
Click to expand...
I remember he was hyped up and rated quite highly until Kamaru Usman took his soul. He has never been the same and was even knocked out by Jake Paul.
 
Merab gets hit way too much. He’s tough af but eventually that’s not going to be enough. I think O’Malley times him though I’m definitely not putting my money where my mouth is. He could pull a Colby so f that. I could see Cory out mmaing Sean too. No shame in losing to either though. Bantam is stacked with talent so
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Davidjacksonjones
What exactly is a "paper champion" and some notable examples?
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
4K
Taric
Taric
jko1355
Last nights fight proved that Sean Strickland is not a fluke
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
Eric Silva 2.0
E
Miokink026
The UFC is Mismanaging It's Heavyweight Division
2
Replies
36
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase
Portland8242
Did Sean's win also ruin the UFC plans of Izzy vs Pereira 3 for LHW belt?
Replies
17
Views
574
Egészségére!
Egészségére!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,692
Messages
55,229,721
Members
174,691
Latest member
LyotosMorningDrink

Share this page

Back
Top