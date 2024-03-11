What are some examples of when the UFC champion was clearly not the best in the division?

In most cases, the UFC champion is usually the best in the division. Other times, they are not





Some examples in my opinion on when the UFC champ wasn't the best

-Matt Serra beating GSP

-Sean Strickland beating Izzy (Alex knocked him dead and Dricus later beat him too)

-Pretty much anyone who became LW champion while Khabib was still fighting, Anthony Pettis, RDA, Conor Mcgregor, Eddie Alvarez

-DC being champ when Jones was stripped for hit and run

-Love Rob Whittaker, but Izzy was clearly better

-Pretty sure Brock Lesnar wasn't the best HW when you had guys like Cain





I guess we can also include all the times champs get dethroned by those who go on to become dominant champs, e.g. Shogun being champion when Jones was about to fight him