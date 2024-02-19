What are some cringy things you hear MMA fans say over and over?

“If he wins this fight, he’s the GOAT (insert weight class)”. So you going to rank the entire landscape of a division past, present and future over one fight. What a dumb thing to say or believe. Why not wait till the man finishes his career? People label a fighter GOAT is parroting while thinking it’s some kind of insights. Either that or it’s a quick hype job for a fight.

“I don’t see him winning because he hasn’t fought anybody”. This was a common Islam narrative before fighting Charles. Even people taking Volk because he’s beaten better fighters than Topuria. Of course the challenger will have the less impressive resume. And just because he hasn’t beat anyone doesn’t mean doesn’t have the skills to win. What’s worse is that their opinion is flipped 180 degrees after a fight. They go from “he’s going to lose” before the fight to “he’s going to be champion for a long time” after a fight.

Another one is when people qualify themselves so their opinions look unbiased, but it’s biased in disguise. We all read someone’s post at the beginning and know how it’s going to end. It’ll be like:

“I’m not a fan of _____ but” then proceeds to praise him.

Or

“I’m the biggest _____ fan but” then proceeds to bash him.
 
Fighter X was never that good, after a loss or bad performance
Diminishing their entire career because of one or two bad performances
I know it's used as a joke or troll most the time but sometimes they actually mean it
 
