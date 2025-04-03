Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First of all I don't fly that often, but here my story.
Mine has to be when I flying to Britain a guy beside me took his shoes off and I couldn't believe the stinkiness of his feet.
It was overwhelming, I could only bare (pun intended) it for 15 min and than I told him if he doesn't mind to put his shoes back on. lol
He ended up putting his shoes back on and I was obviously relieved.
