Social What are some bad or weird experiences happen to you while flying?

First of all I don't fly that often, but here my story.

Mine has to be when I flying to Britain a guy beside me took his shoes off and I couldn't believe the stinkiness of his feet.

It was overwhelming, I could only bare (pun intended) it for 15 min and than I told him if he doesn't mind to put his shoes back on. lol

He ended up putting his shoes back on and I was obviously relieved.
 
