What are Jones' best wins in your opinion?

For me I think Shogun, Machida, and the decision vs Cormier are his best wins. Testing wasn't great during this era so even if he was juicing, his opponents had the chance to do the same, so it was fair-ish.



I'm not impressed with his win over rampage because he went into full eye-hunter mode. Same thing vs Rashad and Glover.



And I'm not that impressed with his wins during the era where he was juicing but his opponent was not. Which was most of the usada era.



At HW I'm a little impressed with his win over Gane. I think Gane is a quality fighter and very dangerous.



Not impressed at all with that fiasco vs old retired Stipe.