What are Jones' best wins in your opinion?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Sep 18, 2008
For me I think Shogun, Machida, and the decision vs Cormier are his best wins. Testing wasn't great during this era so even if he was juicing, his opponents had the chance to do the same, so it was fair-ish.

I'm not impressed with his win over rampage because he went into full eye-hunter mode. Same thing vs Rashad and Glover.

And I'm not that impressed with his wins during the era where he was juicing but his opponent was not. Which was most of the usada era.

At HW I'm a little impressed with his win over Gane. I think Gane is a quality fighter and very dangerous.

Not impressed at all with that fiasco vs old retired Stipe.
 
His dismantling of Shogun starting with the flying knee in the first, slumping Machida. He was poking everyone else's eyes including Rashad.
His first win against Gus also showed that he either has a champions heart or is telling the truth that if he lost he would spiral and do himself in.
 
Machida is his most badass finish ever. It's actually one of the badass finishes I've ever seen.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
His dismantling of Shogun starting with the flying knee in the first, slumping Machida. He was poking everyone else's eyes including Rashad.
His first win against Gus also showed that he either has a champions heart or is telling the truth that if he lost he would spiral and do himself in.
He gouged Shogun's eyes pretty hard as well.
 
Shogun was coming back from knee surgeries so solid win but not among his most impressive.

I think the Bader win is underrated. Bader was undefeated and got manhandled. He also stuck around for a long time after that as a fairly elite fighter.

Bader, Machida, Gus, DC and Glover are his best wins imo as all those guys had at least a few good years left of fighting after they lost to Jones. I think your criticism of his eye poking in the Glover fight is fair but Glover gets wrecked either way. I honestly don't think Jones has had an impressive performance against a worthy opponent since beating DC the first time with the exception of the rematch which got overturned.
 
Obvious asterisks for PEDs and fouls in every fight.
My top three performances:
1. Shogun - He rose to the occasion and put on a beatdown.
2. Vitor - Showed serious heart by not tapping to that armbar.
3. Gus 1 - Edged out a war of attrition that many felt he lost.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Shogun was coming back from knee surgeries so solid win but not among his most impressive.

I think the Bader win is underrated. Bader was undefeated and got manhandled. He also stuck around for a long time after that as a fairly elite fighter.

Bader, Machida, Gus, DC and Glover are his best wins imo as all those guys had at least a few good years left of fighting after they lost to Jones. I think your criticism of his eye poking in the Glover fight is fair but Glover gets wrecked either way. I honestly don't think Jones has had an impressive performance against a worthy opponent since beating DC the first time with the exception of the rematch which got overturned.
That's a big what if though. Glover got in trouble because he was susceptible to big shots when closing the distance. Jones has never had the heat behind his hands to negate forward pressure, nor does he have anything close to a remarkable jab. Take away his eye pokes and I think we may have seen a very different career.
 
Skarsgard said:
That's a big what if though. Glover got in trouble because he was susceptible to big shots when closing the distance. Jones has never had the heat behind his hands to negate forward pressure, nor does he have anything close to a remarkable jab. Take away his eye pokes and I think we may have seen a very different career.
You won't find me defending Jones very often, I think he's pretty dirty and you're not wrong to say that has helped him. Without the juicing and eye pokes would his record look the same? Maybe but maybe not.
 
