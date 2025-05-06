What are a few NT Hobbies I should tell a girl I have when I'm on a date?

I have some strange hobbies. I've been told using forums, watching anime, and playing video games are hobbies that give girls "the ick" and I should never tell girls I do those things.

So what are hobbies do women find NT and perfectly socially acceptable? A few of my other hobbies are golfing, poker, the gym, gun range, fantasy football, watching sports, going to sporting events, WWE, UFC, going to Trump rallies, watching comedy shows, going to happy ending massage parlors, etc. How would you rank these hobbies from most NT to least NT in the eyes of women?

I'm assuming women probably find hobbies like gym, golf, poker socially acceptable and fine while they'd find WWE, going to Trump rallies, and going to happy ending massage parlors gross and repulsive.

Also, some hobbies depends on the girl. If she's conservative, she'll find my gun range hobby hot and masculine. If she's liberal she'll find it weird and school shooter vibes.

Rank my hobbies in the eyes of women. I just want to impress a girl on a date and not creep her out
 
Lying to them and appearing to be something you're not? Guess if it is just for some ass, yea. Long-term?
Step one: don't talk about yourself
Step two: profit
 
Tell her you are a feminist ally fighting against toxic masculinity of our patriarchal society
 
No use lying, they will find out eventually. Doesn't mean you lead with anime porn and killing things.
 
Acceptable hobbies:

golfing, poker, the gym, gun range, fantasy football, watching sports, going to sporting events, UFC, watching comedy shows

Hobbies that I would not share with her until... Well, forever, really:

WWE, Trump rallies, happy endings
 
