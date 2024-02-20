What age were you overall mentally sharpest/strongest or you still getting better?

I'm 46, I feel like overall I'm mentally probably stronger than ever before, experience has helped a lot in the way I look at things.

I'm more comfortable in my own skin than ever before.

I found this online.

"Smaller improvements are still noticeable from age 20 until what the researchers described as a “peak” begins at age 35. The peak lasts until roughly age 45, at which point chess skill – and, the study theorizes, overall mental performance – begins a marked decline."
 
Intellectually I was sharper in my 20's, but the ability to see ttends, causes, and put things together in general rose immensely over the years. Like DnD, Intellect and Wisdom are different stats. Overall ai am smarter and less gullible now, if I had the raw learning ability from when I was 20, that would be dope, but alas.
 
Hmm probably early to mid 30's. After a period of real stagnation I ended up going back to school. I was really nervous about it because I dropped out so extremely young. But as I got good feedback from my professors and classmates, and then good grades, I began to slowly believe maybe I wasn't a complete idiot.

It's always been hard for me to hold on to self confidence but constant positive feedback really did wonders for me. That and being in an environment where I was encouraged to share and exchange ideas, around people genuinely excited about learning.

People would ask what I thought about something, then they would actually listen when I told them. I didn't even know that was something I'd been craving my whole life until I found it.

That's great to hear, good for you.
 
