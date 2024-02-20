What age were you overall mentally sharpest/strongest or you still getting better?

MXZT
I'm 46, I feel like overall I'm mentally probably stronger than ever before, experience has helped a lot in the way I look at things.
I'm more comfortable in my own skin than ever before.
I found this online.
"Smaller improvements are still noticeable from age 20 until what the researchers described as a “peak” begins at age 35. The peak lasts until roughly age 45, at which point chess skill – and, the study theorizes, overall mental performance – begins a marked decline."
