All that talk about wanting the Jones fight and Stipe shows up like that. He looked like he didnt even want to be in there...fought like crap. Regardless the reason weither it be age or whatever, it sucks he fought harder to get the fight than he did during the fight. With that said Jones looked so good because Stipe looked so bad. Hopefully we see Jones Vs Tom. Thats really the only fight that needs to happen so see if Jones is the real deal at HW.