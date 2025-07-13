What a stupid stoppage

he basically climbed up the cage lol
It is as completely ridiculous.WTF was that? He doesn’t stop it when the guy is dropped and eating punches on the ground, but he decides to stop it when the guy has worked his way back up and is fully ready to fight back.
Who cares , if you wanna penalize him for grabbing the fence that’s a whole other thing, since when do they stop fights because someone grabs the fence? If anything, it just shows that the guy was fully with it and actively working at getting back up.
Well that's the refs fault too.
Anyone saying anything other than this has a room temperature IQ
that part is irrelevant when it comes to "was the stoppage legit or not", u can call him an asshole or a dirty fighter for doing so, but if you are asking if the fight was stopped early, i dont know how any non biased human can say it was not early when the guy is standing and chilling talking with the ref 0.1 seconds after.