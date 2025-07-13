What a stupid stoppage

Koro_11

Koro_11

WTF was that? He doesn’t stop it when the guy is dropped and eating punches on the ground, but he decides to stop it when the guy has worked his way back up and is fully ready to fight back.
 
Herzog represents the opposite end of the scale with Herb on the other.
 
It is as completely ridiculous.

I usually say that Herzog is the gold standard, but that stoppage was terrrrrrrrrrrrrible.
 
Who cares , if you wanna penalize him for grabbing the fence that’s a whole other thing, since when do they stop fights because someone grabs the fence? If anything, it just shows that the guy was fully with it and actively working at getting back up.
 
Terrible. Guy works his way up and turns to face his opponent and that’s when it’s stopped. What else is the guy supposed to do? I didn’t care who won, that was just plainly a horrible stoppage. And commentary not even questioning it is even worse.
 
I kind of agree with others, if you have to grab the cage the whole way up to get standing, then you aren't intelligently defending yourself. But it still looked like a weird stoppage.
 
yeah, he literally got back to his feet and turned around.. The UFC are so desperate for HW matchups. Pretty clear the commentator earpieces are buzzing from production to put it over as some dazzling KO.
 
that part is irrelevant when it comes to "was the stoppage legit or not", u can call him an asshole or a dirty fighter for doing so, but if you are asking if the fight was stopped early, i dont know how any non biased human can say it was not early when the guy is standing and chilling talking with the ref 0.1 seconds after.
 
