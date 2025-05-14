What a great time for Conor to make a comeback

With Islam vacating his LW belt and moving up to WW, this could not be a better time for Conor to make a comeback to LW and win the belt.



Look at the top 5 LW contenders currently



1) Arman Tsarukya/ Topuria

2) Charles Oliveira

3) Max Holloway

4) Justin Gaethje

5) Dustin Poirier



Bruh, aside from like Arman/Topuria, any of those other 4 guys Conor can hang with even as a washed up 36 year old. Hardly any hard core wrestlers in the entire top 10 aside from Gamrot who he will probably never fight if he did make this comeback, this could not be a more perfect time for this guy to make some electric comeback, lets be honest, this guy can probably get an instant title shot, or at the very least fight for the #1 contender, and facing guys like Oliveira, Holloway, Gaethje or Dustin would easily sell as well as count for #1 contender if not for the title itself as an interim fight.









