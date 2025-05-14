What a great time for Conor to make a comeback

With Islam vacating his LW belt and moving up to WW, this could not be a better time for Conor to make a comeback to LW and win the belt.

Look at the top 5 LW contenders currently

1) Arman Tsarukya/ Topuria
2) Charles Oliveira
3) Max Holloway
4) Justin Gaethje
5) Dustin Poirier

Bruh, aside from like Arman/Topuria, any of those other 4 guys Conor can hang with even as a washed up 36 year old. Hardly any hard core wrestlers in the entire top 10 aside from Gamrot who he will probably never fight if he did make this comeback, this could not be a more perfect time for this guy to make some electric comeback, lets be honest, this guy can probably get an instant title shot, or at the very least fight for the #1 contender, and facing guys like Oliveira, Holloway, Gaethje or Dustin would easily sell as well as count for #1 contender if not for the title itself as an interim fight.




 
Conor loses to all of the guys you listed at this point in time
 
Connor can't even beat Diego Sanchez at this point; let alone make it down to 155 (170 too). He's a has been and will never again achieve fame, outside of breaking laws...🤡
 
Coming back would mean having to waste time training and dieting when he could be out there getting coked out and assaulting women. Good luck on that.
 
If Conor ever came back it wouldn't be at 155, it's amazing how many people still don't get this.
 
Did you watch these? and this was before 4 more years of ring rust, age, and (alleged) drug/alcohol abuse.

1747193189447.png
 
King is back?!
20oJI1.gif
 
Dude. He's a massive drug addict.

He's never coming back.
 
Only guy Connor is beating at this point it's his dealer when he's late on delivery
 
Whats the point of conor coming back? Ilia is already playing his character in the sitcom
 
Islam moved up, now the rat can come crawling out of his hiding hole.

Pathetic thread from a the most Pathetic fan base ever existed in all of sports.
 
