What a great card UFC 315 was!

lerobshow
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2023
- Messages
- 438
- Reaction score
- 691
Lets be honest -- that was an amazing card top to bottom.
With that being said, these are the upcoming fights that I think will be done:
JDM vs Islam
Shavkat vs Brady (title eliminator)
Topuria vs Oliveira (interim 155)
Belal vs Garry or Garry vs Buckley-Usman winner
Yay or nay? What matchups would you make next?
Btw happy birthday to Kamaru Usman who turns 38 today!
With that being said, these are the upcoming fights that I think will be done:
JDM vs Islam
Shavkat vs Brady (title eliminator)
Topuria vs Oliveira (interim 155)
Belal vs Garry or Garry vs Buckley-Usman winner
Yay or nay? What matchups would you make next?
Btw happy birthday to Kamaru Usman who turns 38 today!
Last edited: