What a great card UFC 315 was!

lerobshow

lerobshow

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
438
Reaction score
691
Lets be honest -- that was an amazing card top to bottom.

With that being said, these are the upcoming fights that I think will be done:
JDM vs Islam
Shavkat vs Brady (title eliminator)

Topuria vs Oliveira (interim 155)
Belal vs Garry or Garry vs Buckley-Usman winner

Yay or nay? What matchups would you make next?

Btw happy birthday to Kamaru Usman who turns 38 today!
 
Last edited:
lerobshow said:
Lets be honest -- that was an amazing card top to bottom.

With that being said, these are the upcoming fights that I think will be done:
JDM vs Islam
Shavkat vs Brady (title eliminator)

Topuria vs Oliveira (interim 155)
Belal vs Garry or Garry vs Buckley-Usman winner

Yay or nay? What matchups would you make next?
Click to expand...
I'd do Gary vs Leon and Belal vs Usman-Buckley winner (especially if Usman wins)
 
When does Shavkat come back? Not sure they kill off Shavkat or Brady in a number one contender fight.
 
tritestill said:
When does Shavkat come back? Not sure they kill off Shavkat or Brady in a number one contender fight.
Click to expand...
I wish Shavkat was next (he deserves it), but Islam is already talking like he's next, so.

Btw, what was good about the main event? Any knock downs or anything?
 
Poirierfan said:
I wish Shavkat was next (he deserves it), but Islam is already talking like he's next, so.

Btw, what was good about the main event? Any knock downs or anything?
Click to expand...
You didn't watch the fight? Think people were surprised it was almost all stand up and Belal was very competitive on his feet. Was very close fight. Belal seemed to half heartedly go after some takedowns, got one in the 4th. Two judges had it 2-2 going into the fifth and Belal seemed drained and JDM had some energy left and landed the cleaner shots.
 
tritestill said:
You didn't watch the fight? Think people were surprised it was almost all stand up and Belal was very competitive on his feet. Was very close fight. Belal seemed to half heartedly go after some takedowns, got one in the 4th. Two judges had it 2-2 going into the fifth and Belal seemed drained and JDM had some energy left and landed the cleaner shots.
Click to expand...
Cool, I appreciate it, I wanted to watch it but the co main literally put me to sleep.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockyLockridge
Buckley deserves a title eliminator
2
Replies
20
Views
823
BowserJr
BowserJr
Alpha_T83
Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???
2
Replies
36
Views
912
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
B
Why is everyone acting as if Shavkat Rakhmonov retired in the WW division and want to Jump over him (Garry, Buckley, Belal, Usman, Brady, Mackhachev)
2
Replies
36
Views
288
Luffy
Luffy
Young Calf Kick
Welterweight could get very interesting in the next year or so (but Belal needs to go).
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
JoeRowe
UFC 313 Through UFC 316 Schedule Prognostication
Replies
6
Views
1K
svmr_db
svmr_db

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,371
Messages
57,284,042
Members
175,621
Latest member
tyoh

Share this page

Back
Top