What a brutal and unforgiving sport

To think that only 4 months ago Volk was considered arguably the top p4p fighter on the planet, and today most fans would probably be ok with him retiring tomorrow is pretty crazy.



He's not the first, names like the great Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Renan Barao, and many more come to mind.



It's like one day you're invincible and no one can touch you, and next thing you know you're losing to guys like meathead Mitrione and Michael Bisping.



I hope Volk made a lot of money and doesn't keep coming back and putting delusions in his own head about working his way back to the title.



And rematch with Topuria? God, please no, tell me he's not seriously gonna push for that and he was just talking while concussed. I understand the guy's a competitor and believes in himself and all that, but I hope someone talks some sense into him.