What a brutal and unforgiving sport

To think that only 4 months ago Volk was considered arguably the top p4p fighter on the planet, and today most fans would probably be ok with him retiring tomorrow is pretty crazy.

He's not the first, names like the great Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Renan Barao, and many more come to mind.

It's like one day you're invincible and no one can touch you, and next thing you know you're losing to guys like meathead Mitrione and Michael Bisping.

I hope Volk made a lot of money and doesn't keep coming back and putting delusions in his own head about working his way back to the title.

And rematch with Topuria? God, please no, tell me he's not seriously gonna push for that and he was just talking while concussed. I understand the guy's a competitor and believes in himself and all that, but I hope someone talks some sense into him.
 
It is a very brutal sport indeed. MMA is often listed as one of the most dangerous sports in the world along with boxing, american football, motorsports, bull riding and chess

I think despite the 2 losses, its still safe to say Volk is one of the best pound for pound fighters on the planet. Its a shame his aura of invincibility is gone
 
To think that only 4 months ago Volk was considered arguably the top p4p fighter on the planet, and today most fans would probably be ok with him retiring tomorrow is pretty crazy.

He's not the first, names like the great Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Renan Barao, and many more come to mind.

It's like one day you're invincible and no one can touch you, and next thing you know you're losing to guys like meathead Mitrione and Michael Bisping.

I hope Volk made a lot of money and doesn't keep coming back and putting delusions in his own head about working his way back to the title.

And rematch with Topuria? God, please no, tell me he's not seriously gonna push for that and he was just talking while concussed. I understand the guy's a competitor and believes in himself and all that, but I hope someone talks some sense into him.
Didn't he just make 749k for an ass whooping? Plus sponsor money? Maybe ppv points? Sign
me up. I don't feel too bad for him to be honest. He chose to compete.
 
Tough sport, no doubt about it

Things can change VERY quickly for anyone competing.. a couple of bad performances in a row based on mere seconds of mistakes and you go from “GOAT” to “needs to retire”

circle of life.. stars die while other stars take hold.. time is undefeated
 
Not trying to take anything away from Topuria, who is an absolute beast, but I can’t help but feel it might have gone differently if Volk didn’t stupidly take that short notice Islam fight in which he got shadow realmed, and then following that up by taking on Topuria just 4 months later.

I’m convinced that the Islam head kick cracked his chin a bit and that he should have recovered longer.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Not trying to take anything away from Topuria, who is an absolute beast, but I can't help but feel it might have gone differently if Volk didn't stupidly take that short notice Islam fight in which he got shadow realmed, and then following that up by taking on Topuria just 4 months later.

I'm convinced that the Islam head kick cracked his chin a bit and that he should have recovered longer.

I’m convinced that the Islam head kick cracked his chin a bit and that he should have recovered longer.
Agreed, not only did the loss crack his chin, but was probably also very tough on him psychologically. I have no doubt Volk is super mentally tough, but he did say after the first Islam loss it stung him a lot. Then a brutal head kick KO right after. Its hard to recover mentally. Then theres the rumours of the drinking/depression thing too
 
Arm Barbarian said:
especially MMA, where guys make peanuts compared to other athletes.
Probably because these guys perform for 15-25 minutes a few times a year.
As opposed to the NFL where they headbutt 800 lb juggernauts every weekend and the NBA and MLB where they have to play 20,000 games a season.
 
If you fall from your prime in combat sports (and especially MMA where you dont get many cherry picks/cans to fight) it becomes noticeable a lot more quickly than it does in other sports. It can take years to really notice a decline in a player in a team ball sport for example. In MMA you can look unstoppable and be on top of the world then all of a sudden you're getting KTFO over and over.
 
Wise words TS
giphy.gif
 
815110-33215403.png


Told you. You can be at the top only as much. There will come sooner or later decline.
Main Volks problem was that he took Islam's short notice fight.
 
