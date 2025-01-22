  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

What’s your unpopular ideas to make UFC better

1. Remove the fence and replace it with bullet proof glass. Can’t grab it and better viewing for the audience in the arena.

2. If a fighter moves up for the double champ and loses, he is forced to vacate the belt that he holds.

3. Replace one of the 3 judges with AI.
 
Unless they are on an absolute tear to the title in rare occasions like Mark Hunt, Romero, etc? The cut off age should be generally 39.

I'm tired of seeing dinosaurs with no cardio, knees, or chin coming back to taking floggings.
 
