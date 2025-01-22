What’s your unpopular ideas to make UFC better

MrBlackheart
1. Remove the fence and replace it with bullet proof glass. Can’t grab it and better viewing for the audience in the arena.
2. If a fighter moves up for the double champ and loses, he is forced to vacate the belt that he holds.
3. Replace one of the 3 judges with AI.
