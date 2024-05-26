What’s your opinion on Canelo?

Looked really good on the come up. Got schooled badly by Floyd.

Then looked absolutely incredible in his next fights, some of the best head movement and counter highlights in the game



Fought triple G and got taken back down to earth. Really hard fights but still looked good.

Went up in weight again and destroyed a drained Kovalev.



Did really well fighting guys clearly bigger than him in Callum Smith, Ben Saunders , and Caleb Plant.



Bit off more than he could chew in a skilled and massive Bivol.



Beat an aging triple G and hasn’t looked super good like he used too in his last three against Rider, Charlo just showed up for a paycheck and got on his bike, and Munguia



He’s 33 years old now, clearly not evolving much or getting better. Fighting guys way bigger in frame than him despite probably being close in weight.



He does what he has to do against these big guys but it’s not super exciting and it’s not easy. I guess I just miss watching Canelo fight people his own size and being slick. It’s just not entertaining boxing when every Canelo fight looks more or less the same with him walking forward with a high guard. Giving out big punches but sometimes taking big shots too. He has huge power but these guys are able to eat the punch and survive for the most part.