What’s your opinion on Canelo?

Looked really good on the come up. Got schooled badly by Floyd.
Then looked absolutely incredible in his next fights, some of the best head movement and counter highlights in the game

Fought triple G and got taken back down to earth. Really hard fights but still looked good.
Went up in weight again and destroyed a drained Kovalev.

Did really well fighting guys clearly bigger than him in Callum Smith, Ben Saunders , and Caleb Plant.

Bit off more than he could chew in a skilled and massive Bivol.

Beat an aging triple G and hasn’t looked super good like he used too in his last three against Rider, Charlo just showed up for a paycheck and got on his bike, and Munguia

He’s 33 years old now, clearly not evolving much or getting better. Fighting guys way bigger in frame than him despite probably being close in weight.

He does what he has to do against these big guys but it’s not super exciting and it’s not easy. I guess I just miss watching Canelo fight people his own size and being slick. It’s just not entertaining boxing when every Canelo fight looks more or less the same with him walking forward with a high guard. Giving out big punches but sometimes taking big shots too. He has huge power but these guys are able to eat the punch and survive for the most part.
 
My opinion is that he needs to man up and fight David Benavidez. There are no other big fights out there for him right now unless he does end up fighting Crawford at some catchweight.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
My opinion is that he needs to man up and fight David Benavidez. There are no other big fights out for there him right now unless he does end up fighting Crawford at some catchweight.
I definitely understand why he doesn’t want to lol. That’s a super hard fight for him. I don’t mind him ducking Benavidez, but I don’t think he should hold the belts hostage if he’s gonna do that.

My guess is that he’s probably waiting for Benavidez to lose in a weight class higher first. You know kind of wait for their holes to get exposed or get damaged or just for better timing. Kind of like what Mayweather did to a lot of fighters
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I definitely understand why he doesn’t want to lol. That’s a super hard fight for him. I don’t mind him ducking Benavidez, but I don’t think he should hold the belts hostage if he’s gonna do that.

My guess is that he’s probably waiting for Benavidez to lose in a weight class higher first. You know kind of wait for their holes to get exposed or get damaged or just for better timing. Kind of like what Mayweather did to a lot of fighters
Like you said if he wants to duck Benavidez that's his prerogative but he needs to vacate the WBC title. That's what he's been doing with it holding it hostage. A lot like Billy Joe Saunders previously did to Golovkin with the WBO MW title. Canelo wants $200 million to fight a guy (mandatory) he's obligated to face. You can't even make this stuff up. Imagine if Usyk or Inoue did this. They'd be lambasted.
 
