I don't like regular ramen. I prefer dipping ramen. It's ramen with a condensed soup and sometimes they give you a yolk to coat your noodles before you dip it. There is usually a kettle with Dashi and you can pour that into the condensed soup to make it more like regular ramen soup.



My favorite is mazesoba. The best part is left over bits in the bowl when you finish the noodles. You can ask for rice or a small serving of noodles.