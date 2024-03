The end scene of 2001's "Sweet November" with Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron, fucked me up something serious the first (and only) time I watched it.



I broke down to my knees ugly crying at that scene walking from the kitchen back into the living room with a glass of orange juice that I almost dropped.



Fortunately, I was alone in the house.



That was in 2003 and I have refused to watch the movie since.



Won't do it.