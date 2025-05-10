What’s worse: JJ ducking Aspinall or Canelo ducking Benevidez?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Very similar situations - legends of the sport that won’t take a 50/50 fight
With Nell it’s at the point where he would be significant underdog against Videz. That motherfucker is relentless and Canelo looked deflated and timid last week
Jones and Aspinall is closer to 50/50
Damn with Canelo it’s almost worse BECAUSE he’s taken so many fights. It’s been like 3 years of him dragging up middleweights.
I say Canelo
