What’s worse: JJ ducking Aspinall or Canelo ducking Benevidez?

B

Very similar situations - legends of the sport that won’t take a 50/50 fight

With Nell it’s at the point where he would be significant underdog against Videz. That motherfucker is relentless and Canelo looked deflated and timid last week

Jones and Aspinall is closer to 50/50

Damn with Canelo it’s almost worse BECAUSE he’s taken so many fights. It’s been like 3 years of him dragging up middleweights.

I say Canelo
 
boxing is hardly a fight anymore. not even worth streaming, just a couple tab swaps back n forth to see what round they are staring at each other.
 
froggyluv said:
Canelos alot naturally bigger and younger. I dont think Bud's gonna pull off a Mayweather type clinic
Canelo's bigger but his mileage erases the age factor for me. I think Bud can get it done but he'll be the underdog for sure.
 
Deltron 6060 said:
Canelo is fighting Crawford so I'll say Bones is the worse 🦆
Crawford should be light work. Only reason it might be a good fight is cause Canelo stopped juicing… the motherfucker


You’re supposed to have the test levels of a bull shark, not plod around the ring at 175 pounds
 
froggyluv said:
Canelos alot naturally bigger and younger. I dont think Bud's gonna pull off a Mayweather type clinic
In MMA, Bud fucks the dogg shit out of that Irish-Mexican!!🇺🇲🤼🇺🇸
*I'm a Basque-Italian from San Diego, so I can say that😁
 
