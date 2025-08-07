What’s the worst someone’s messed up your hair?

BroScienceTalkatWork
I just lost all my hair in a grizzly accident
Just Take off 1/4 inch. You guys always cut my hair too short.. so don’t do that”
Was interpreted as “take off everything BUT a quarter inch”
You know.. I mean it upsets me a great deal. But whatever. I’m bald now
