What’s the worst someone’s messed up your hair?

When I got to my first duty station in Germany in the late 90's, the base had a work program to hire locals for jobs on post. I did not yet know the barber shop was staffed with Turkish immigrants who clearly had no barber training but were probably good at chopping tree limbs and maybe castrating goats or something. So I walk in and ask for a high and tight with 1" on top. Somehow dude thought I said "high and tight on the right side but half a mohawk on the left side with a crooked patch toward the back but not quite in the middle." WTF. I kept it together and quietly paid him his $8 or whatever and asked him to give me his clippers. Then I used them to straighten up the crooked patch on top of my head while he watched, before gliding on out of there.



Bought a hair clipper that weekend and have been cutting my own hair since. Eventually guys were complimenting my haircut and asking who cut it. I wasn't even that good, it was just that half the guys on base went to the barber butcher shop and their haircuts looked like shit.