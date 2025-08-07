  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What’s the worst someone’s messed up your hair?

Luckily, I've been fortunate that no one has ever fucked up my hair, but I still remember being a little kid sleeping with gum in my mouth that fell out and it got in the side of my hair, but a buzz cut the next morning, and I was good to go!
 
I cut my own hair, so any blame for fucking it up goes to me. I stick to easy to cut styles and am willing to shave my head if I fuck it up, which I have done on more than one occasion.
 
Contempt said:
You're butthurt at a bad haircut and whining about it online? What are you, a chick?

Serious Karen vibes here...
Click to expand...
I’ll be a Karen if I want. I don’t give a fuck about that gay shit

You could throw any type of obstacle my way I’ll have that shit handled within a couple days. I stay winning. But my hairline stays losing.

Oh well
 
Roxxo said:
I cut my own hair, so any blame for fucking it up goes to me. I stick to easy to cut styles and am willing to shave my head if I fuck it up, which I have done on more than one occasion.
Click to expand...
I was doing that shit, and yeah fucked it up a couple times. I worry it won’t grow back on account of the steroids and MPB. Guess we’ll find out
 
Never for me but I have seen someone get their ear wrecked by clippers during a haircut. Another time a friend of mine was getting a haircut by our bud and the rest of us heard the clippers make a sharp, different sound and knew. Huge chunk of hair behind the ear. He asked what the sound was and we all said it was nothing
 
Well, was in a foreign country. I couldn't speak the local language, and went to a local barber shop where a haircut basically cost about $2 dollars. They basically gave me "The Hitler" with the top being a bit shorter, so it was like a hybrid of Hitler and devoted young concentration camp guard 'do. It was completely unacceptable, but like it was so cheap asking for a refund or complaining just didn't make any sense.



main-qimg-47864d1a0f2af8760c77588d5cd0f08b-lq
 
When I was young, my dad would either cut our hair or take us to a barber school where students would give us a haircut.

Oh the stories....
 
By me Dominicans are the new masters. They take an hour and are perfectionists. The worst to me were women that worked at salons. Never knew how to cut a mans hair.
 
myself.

a couple months ago i gave myself bangs, they came out great. looked cute as fuck. everybody was complimenting me. i did good.

but god forbid i leave well enough alone.

i thought they were too long, i mean they poked into my eyes. so i fancied a lil trim, got out my scissors.

now i have what they call "man hating bangs". meaning they are short and ugly and this is what i have to live with now. until they grow out anyways. eh. ill survive. ill just look like an idiot in the meantime.
 
When I got to my first duty station in Germany in the late 90's, the base had a work program to hire locals for jobs on post. I did not yet know the barber shop was staffed with Turkish immigrants who clearly had no barber training but were probably good at chopping tree limbs and maybe castrating goats or something. So I walk in and ask for a high and tight with 1" on top. Somehow dude thought I said "high and tight on the right side but half a mohawk on the left side with a crooked patch toward the back but not quite in the middle." WTF. I kept it together and quietly paid him his $8 or whatever and asked him to give me his clippers. Then I used them to straighten up the crooked patch on top of my head while he watched, before gliding on out of there.

Bought a hair clipper that weekend and have been cutting my own hair since. Eventually guys were complimenting my haircut and asking who cut it. I wasn't even that good, it was just that half the guys on base went to the barber butcher shop and their haircuts looked like shit.
 
Last edited:
Stop being a bitch and embrace being ugly for a little while. It'll make you humble.

................

I shave my head every 3 months or so. My hair gets really thick and my head starts feeling like I have a mop sitting on it. Very liberating to shave it off.

I'm definitely conceding my ability to get pussy when I do it though, at least the first 2-3 weeks. <lmao>
 
Last edited:
Kardashians said:
myself.

a couple months ago i gave myself bangs, they came out great. looked cute as fuck. everybody was complimenting me. i did good.

but god forbid i leave well enough alone.

i thought they were too long, i mean they poked into my eyes. so i fancied a lil trim, got out my scissors.

now i have what they call "man hating bangs". meaning they are short and ugly and this is what i have to live with now. until they grow out anyways. eh. ill survive. ill just look like an idiot in the meantime.
Click to expand...

Self-inflicted hatchet jobs aren't fun but at least you did it to yourself. I cut my 9 year old's hair and accidently gave him "girl hating bangs" last month. He wasn't happy about it but I have to look at him every day and feel (just a little) guilt at making him look stupid for about a month. Should have left well enough alone and left it long.
 
ChickenBrother said:
Self-inflicted hatchet jobs aren't fun but at least you did it to yourself. I cut my 9 year old's hair and accidently gave him "girl hating bangs" last month. He wasn't happy about it but I have to look at him every day and feel (just a little) guilt at making him look stupid for about a month. Should have left well enough alone and left it long.
Click to expand...
lmao why the hell would you give a boy bangs? tbh every day i had to look at him id probably chuckle to myself. but im an asshole.
 
Kardashians said:
lmao why the hell would you give a boy bangs? tbh every day i had to look at him id probably chuckle to myself. but im an asshole.
Click to expand...

It is quite honestly a mix of disappointment (in myself) and amusement (at his misery) for the annoying crap he's done. I was trying to just trim a little in front because he likes it parted to the side. But accidentally cut it too short so it just kind of hangs straight down and he looks like either Moe Howard or Velma from Scooby Doo.
 
ChickenBrother said:
It is quite honestly a mix of disappointment (in myself) and amusement (at his misery) for the annoying crap he's done. I was trying to just trim a little in front because he likes it parted to the side. But accidentally cut it too short so it just kind of hangs straight down and he looks like either Moe Howard or Velma from Scooby Doo.
Click to expand...
<Dany07>

ah well, i think we've all suffered a bad hair cut or two at the hands of our parents. sucks but if he crosses you just threaten him with a bad hair cut again. that'll put the fear in em!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cherry Brigand
A sad memory from 40+ years ago out of nowhere
Replies
10
Views
298
RoastBeast
R
Fuzzybabyducks
What’s the hardest decision you have ever made?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,397
Messages
57,662,193
Members
175,790
Latest member
Schneed

Share this page

Back
Top