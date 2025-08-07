  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What’s the worst someone’s fucked up your hair?

I just lost all my hair in a grizzly accident

Just Take off 1/4 inch. You guys always cut my hair too short.. so don’t do that”

Was interpreted as “take off everything BUT a quarter inch”

You know.. I mean it upsets me more than it should. But whatever. I’m bald now
 
