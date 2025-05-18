What’s the Most Valuable Asset in a Fighter ?

one punch KO Power, Granite Chin, or Elite Cardio?

If you had to pick just one attribute for a fighter to have at a high level, which would it be and why?

One-punch knockout power can change a fight instantly, a granite chin lets you walk through hell and keep coming, and elite cardio can overwhelm and break opponents over time.
 
Elite cardio. Guys who have no business being a fighter can actually excel if they have a third lung
 
none of those. its wrestling. as ben askren has already shown, you can get to the top with just that and nothing else. no chin, no striking, descent cardio, but.....phenominal wrestling. the most dominant one FC and bellator champion ever, fits the definition of a one dimensional fighter to a tee.
 
Being friends with Dana White :rolleyes:
You will have a very OP 8 fight losing streak protection buff
none of those. its wrestling. as ben askren has already shown, you can get to the top with just that and nothing else. no chin, no striking, descent cardio, but.....phenominal wrestling. the most dominant one FC and bellator champion ever, fits the definition of a one dimensional fighter to a tee.
Amend to "grappling" and you have a point. There's a learning curve (and guys with wrestling backgrounds are clearly on a sharp one to be fair) for what overall MMA grappling is vs just wrestling. Askren had to get up to speed quickly on sub defense, how to throw gnp without being swept, etc.

You couldn't pull Kyle Dake out of the wrestling room with no knowledge of overall MMA grappling and expect him to succeed. It's just easy to turn elite wrestlers into elite MMA grapplers if they put in the work.
 
none of those. its wrestling. as ben askren has already shown, you can get to the top with just that and nothing else. no chin, no striking, descent cardio, but.....phenominal wrestling. the most dominant one FC and bellator champion ever, fits the definition of a one dimensional fighter to a tee.
I agree. If you can largely dictate where the fight takes place that's a big advantage. But I wouldn't say that Askren had no chin. He took a savage beating from an absolute savage in Robbie Lawler and came through. Anyone on the planet gets planked from swan diving into that Masvidal flying knee and while Jake Paul isn't a top tier boxer by any stretch of the imagination, he's quite a bit bigger than Askren and the guy DOES pack a punch.
 
