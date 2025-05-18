What’s the Most Valuable Asset in a Fighter ?

Ivancho
Amante de las mma
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2017
- Messages
- 4,247
- Reaction score
- 3,431
one punch KO Power, Granite Chin, or Elite Cardio?
If you had to pick just one attribute for a fighter to have at a high level, which would it be and why?
One-punch knockout power can change a fight instantly, a granite chin lets you walk through hell and keep coming, and elite cardio can overwhelm and break opponents over time.
