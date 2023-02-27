i visited portland in 2010 and it weirded me out. not because the city's so weird/hipstery (although, the hipster beggars did piss me off), but because everyone was such a colossal pussy that i couldn't handle it. before i left (like last day?) i was alone at some mall thing that had an ice rink, and i was just laughing at people falling like a complete asshole, and no one even said a word to me. i rode an escalator behind 3 wanna-be crips and was just mocking the shit out of them. they wouldn't even make eye contact. i paused at an intersection to cross a street and ALL 3 LANES OF TRAFFIC stopped, with a green light, for me to cross. i was happy to just wait 30 seconds for the light to change, actually this is what broke my brain and was before the other parts.



i was convinced that 10 hoodrats from philly could take over the entire city within a month. anyway, it was the softest city i'd ever even heard of, let alone seen. not surprised that it eventually got hit with crime, it was an unbelievably soft target. and funnier that they did it to themselves.



anyway, fuck portland. good doughnuts, though. literally everything else sucked.