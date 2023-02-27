Law What’s the matter with Portland?

This article is sad.

I wasn't expecting this article to be featured on the most liberal outlet la times.
According to an activist in Portland.

The problem with Portland? Portland is not Liberal enough!
Despite the soaring high crime in Portland most who supported the activists believe some the soultion being more liberal despite high crime?

Some of them still dont understand do they?

What’s the matter with Portland? Shootings, theft and other crime test city’s progressive strain
“DISARM, DEFUND, DISMANTLE POLICE” sign,"
soaring crime and strikingly high levels of public dissatisfaction with what the city is doing about it.
They've attracted all of the criminal elements that make a thriving economy turn to shit, so the economic elements leave, and are replaced by rampant crime by the assholes that are looking for an easy take.
 
We tend to focus on the aftermath — what we should do now, never digging into the roots. In the case of addiction, supply mixed with parenting styles, or lack thereof, can answer for a decent amount of these cases. Adding the influx of normal trigger points, like typical abuse, and an influx of gang culture which has skyrocketed since the 80’s, makes the degradation even worse.

I mean, I’m for decriminalizing hard-drugs, but to deal with gangs by getting rid of designators and treating them with kid gloves, informed by academic scribbles, is the wrong way to go about things. That is down to policy — left wing policy. It shows a lack of understanding, and doesn’t reflect how policing in the streets works.

So, a hands off approach to family life, gangs, leftism that turned academic, and the influx of hard drugs/gangs has turned a once great city into a national laughingstock, which sucks, because it’s full of beauty, good people. Those people, however, are leaving. They’re abandoning the city in droves in search of quieter communities.
 
High crime rates does lead to businesses shutting down and leaving for safer area. Fewer businesses operating leads to fewer jobs being available and with that poverty grows. I hope Portland finds solutions for their many problems but with their mind set I doubt the current leadership will.
 
The problem with Portland? Portland is not Liberal enough!
What is wrong with Portland? My first thought is a lot.

Portland and Seattle, since the 90s, have been very attractive to the black bloc(not antifa) community. They are attracted by the liberal scene that has thrived in these places for decades. These punk bitches feel comfortable and entitled to do as they please and that is a direct result of treating them with kid gloves. They need to be treated like the terrorists that they are.
Other policy initiatives that are attracting the homeless in droves is their plethora of homeless, I mean unhoused, programs that enable the lifestyle. The decrim of hard drugs is very attractive to addicts and homeless. The place is a cess pool of liberal and progressive utopias and they get exactly what they deserve.
 
"But Juniper Simonis, who rents a home across the street, said she opposed calls for police clampdowns.
The 38-year-old environmental biologist and data scientist, whose frontyard features a handmade “DISARM, DEFUND, DISMANTLE POLICE” sign, said Portland officials continued to fail the homeless by underfunding services and “sweeping” camps with callous disregard for people’s dignity and property."

You can't fix stupid.
 
Article pretty clearly hits the nail on the head. Portland pushed for increased urban density in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But then housing shortages and an urban growth boundary let to an increase in housing costs. This inevitably led to increased poverty and crime. Because when housing costs rise, people have to spend a greater percentage of their income on that housing. This leads to less money for things like food, clothing, and discretionary spending. Which leads people to pursue illegal methods of generating money.

Throw the pandemic on the back end of that and now you have increased housing costs plus a significant drop in your working population. More crime.

Everything else pretty much builds off those 2 factors. They're not the only 2 factors but they are the foundation.
 
i visited portland in 2010 and it weirded me out. not because the city's so weird/hipstery (although, the hipster beggars did piss me off), but because everyone was such a colossal pussy that i couldn't handle it. before i left (like last day?) i was alone at some mall thing that had an ice rink, and i was just laughing at people falling like a complete asshole, and no one even said a word to me. i rode an escalator behind 3 wanna-be crips and was just mocking the shit out of them. they wouldn't even make eye contact. i paused at an intersection to cross a street and ALL 3 LANES OF TRAFFIC stopped, with a green light, for me to cross. i was happy to just wait 30 seconds for the light to change, actually this is what broke my brain and was before the other parts.

i was convinced that 10 hoodrats from philly could take over the entire city within a month. anyway, it was the softest city i'd ever even heard of, let alone seen. not surprised that it eventually got hit with crime, it was an unbelievably soft target. and funnier that they did it to themselves.

anyway, fuck portland. good doughnuts, though. literally everything else sucked.
 
Isn't Portland where that wannabe ANTIFA kid had his grandma order his gear?

lol...
 
Not to scare you or anything but you might just be shadow banned in the city from what it looks like.
 
