What’s the hardest decision you have ever made?

Fuzzybabyducks

Fuzzybabyducks

Duck/pricechopper
@Gold
Joined
Sep 15, 2015
Messages
19,216
Reaction score
11,011
This isn’t going to be a fun thread…

Today at 3pm I am having a vet come to the house to put my cat down. He has been in and out of the vet and hospital since about the beginning of the year. Has had pancreatitis, hyper thyroid, the steroids from pancreatitis pushed his blood sugar up and gave him diabetes and was recently in for a blockage . The vet and hospital stress him out so much and the diabetes has caused his back legs to be very weak.. he couldn’t get up stairs or jump anymore ( of course his walking better today on his last day) His quality of life has been terrible… even with all this I feel horrible and like I’m making a mistake to put him down. I feel like I’m selfish for putting him down… he laid on my legs today and started purring and I lost it .. couldn’t stop crying . I know deep down I’m making the right choice but it’s so hard ….like he could have more time but I’m afraid he will fall and hurt himself or have an emergency when I’m not here … this way he won’t be alone when he passes..

I’m a mess…. I got to hang with him all day yesterday and just talked to him and told him stories about him…I don’t know if he understood any of it but it helped me . A former roommate also stopped by to say goodbye.

It’s a special thing to have something in your life that hurts this bad to say goodbye to..he gave me a great 14 years … I just wish I could give him more .

This is the worst/hardest decision I’ve ever had to make . I just don’t want him to suffer. I’m petting him as I type realizing we just have three more hours together on this earth .
 
If your pet is suffering, putting them down is the humane and right thing to do. If your pet is suffering, it's always the right thing to do. Just hold them while they slip off, so they know you're there.

Been there, done that. Life sucks sometimes.
 
Fuzzybabyducks said:
This isn’t going to be a fun thread…

Today at 3pm I am having a vet come to the house to put my cat down. He has been in and out of the vet and hospital since about the beginning of the year. Has had pancreatitis, hyper thyroid, the steroids from pancreatitis pushed his blood sugar up and gave him diabetes and was recently in for a blockage . The vet and hospital stress him out so much and the diabetes has caused his back legs to be very weak.. he couldn’t get up stairs or jump anymore ( of course his walking better today on his last day) His quality of life has been terrible… even with all this I feel horrible and like I’m making a mistake to put him down. I feel like I’m selfish for putting him down… he laid on my legs today and started purring and I lost it .. couldn’t stop crying . I know deep down I’m making the right choice but it’s so hard ….like he could have more time but I’m afraid he will fall and hurt himself or have an emergency when I’m not here … this way he won’t be alone when he passes..

I’m a mess…. I got to hang with him all day yesterday and just talked to him and told him stories about him…I don’t know if he understood any of it but it helped me . A former roommate also stopped by to say goodbye.

It’s a special thing to have something in your life that hurts this bad to say goodbye to..he gave me a great 14 years … I just wish I could give him more .

This is the worst/hardest decision I’ve ever had to make . I just don’t want him to suffer. I’m petting him as I type realizing we just have three more hours together on this earth .
Click to expand...

It's never easy, don't feel selfish putting him down. Like you said the quality of life has been terrible. You are just ending it's anguish and relieving from a very painful existence. It's humane what you did. So don't feel bad about it.

My condolences to you. And RIP to your cat.
 
My heart goes out to you @Fuzzybabyducks
That was the hardest decision I ever made as well. In 2022, our kitty was diagnosed with an oral cancer, squamous cell carcinoma. The hardest part was deciding when to say goodbye…I would’ve felt terrible doing it when her quality of life was still good, and I’d have felt terrible waiting too long.

We absolutely LOVED and adored this cat, I’ve had cats my whole life, but never one like her. She was truly special.

In the end, I know we made the right choice and at the right time, but it still really hurt. You’ve given your kitty an amazing life, and what really doing now is giving him one last gift, to end his suffering. That’s love man, to give your friend a gift like that when it’s as hard as it is,
 
whether to take the 5 year plea deal or go to trial and risk 15-20. Sorry about the loss of your pet TS, I've had to put a couple down and it's tough. My buddy just had to put 2 of his dogs down and it happened within a couple weeks of each other. :(
 
GoodBadHBK said:
I hope my 2 pits see 15

Thats a blessing
Click to expand...
It really is. I credit cosequin everyday of her life and hiking 5x a week. She never had joint issues until the very end either. Would suggest it because they're notorious for bad hips in old age.
 
Damn, so sorry to hear that @Fuzzybabyducks but it sounds like you are making the right decision. Its never easy. My current plan is to die before my 2 cats need to be put down. With any luck, no one will find my body for a couple of weeks, giving my cats time to at least eat my eyeballs.

But seriously, 14 years is a good life for a cat. It sucks you have to make this decision but it sounds like its the right thing to do. And having the vet come to your place is an act of kindness on your part.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Versez
Had you ever lost consciousness?
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
1K
Yoricks Wisdom
Yoricks Wisdom

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,352
Messages
57,223,047
Members
175,589
Latest member
Macedonac Bogdan

Share this page

Back
Top