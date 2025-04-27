What’s the hardest decision you have ever made?

This isn’t going to be a fun thread…



Today at 3pm I am having a vet come to the house to put my cat down. He has been in and out of the vet and hospital since about the beginning of the year. Has had pancreatitis, hyper thyroid, the steroids from pancreatitis pushed his blood sugar up and gave him diabetes and was recently in for a blockage . The vet and hospital stress him out so much and the diabetes has caused his back legs to be very weak.. he couldn’t get up stairs or jump anymore ( of course his walking better today on his last day) His quality of life has been terrible… even with all this I feel horrible and like I’m making a mistake to put him down. I feel like I’m selfish for putting him down… he laid on my legs today and started purring and I lost it .. couldn’t stop crying . I know deep down I’m making the right choice but it’s so hard ….like he could have more time but I’m afraid he will fall and hurt himself or have an emergency when I’m not here … this way he won’t be alone when he passes..



I’m a mess…. I got to hang with him all day yesterday and just talked to him and told him stories about him…I don’t know if he understood any of it but it helped me . A former roommate also stopped by to say goodbye.



It’s a special thing to have something in your life that hurts this bad to say goodbye to..he gave me a great 14 years … I just wish I could give him more .



This is the worst/hardest decision I’ve ever had to make . I just don’t want him to suffer. I’m petting him as I type realizing we just have three more hours together on this earth .