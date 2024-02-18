What’s the best beer

Threetrees

Threetrees

He/Him
@plutonium
Joined
Aug 28, 2009
Messages
50,331
Reaction score
4,885
I hate all beer which should I try to make myself like them
 
Dont drink anything for 2 days no water no soda no coffee. Then you drink the beer. Are you gonna like it after? Probably not but that beer is gonna taste awesome to you in that moment. We are all picky until you cant afford to be. If you dont like beer your not gonna make yourself like beer. But that is your best shot and it will only be for those few dehydrated seconds you can claim you like beer.
 
I always liked this

39b3726c-e4e7-47bb-9269-6110c6155c62.png
 
Bobby00 said:
Dont drink anything for 2 days no water no soda no coffee. Then you drink the beer. Are you gonna like it after? Probably not but that beer is gonna taste awesome to you in that moment. We are all picky until you cant afford to be. If you dont like beer your not gonna make yourself like beer. But that is your best shot and it will only be for those few dehydrated seconds you can claim you like beer.
Click to expand...
Craft beer is much better than most of the beer people find easily available.
 
Eh, most of the beers I like tend to be on the stronger side, so probably aren't great recommendations for people who don't generally like beer. There are a few relatively lighter beers that I do like though. Pacifico is basically my go to beer during the summer when I just want something refreshing. Negra Modelo is good too (but not the regular Modelo though. That shit just tastes like water to me).
 
The one you earn after a long day of doing manual hard labor then sitting back and admiring your work, or the one you grab the first day out of jail.
 
A good place to start would be to go to one of your local breweries and sample some of the different styles they brew and see which one you like best.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonny Qc
Japanese Lays flavor
2 3
Replies
57
Views
839
GSP_37
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,819
Messages
55,105,897
Members
174,607
Latest member
haz09

Share this page

Back
Top