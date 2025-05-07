What’s something you need to do — but haven’t yet — because it scares you?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,257
- Reaction score
- 50,755
I'd say travelling by plane to long distance places, where you fly for more than 10 hours.
I have to go to Australia eventually to visit my sister. And the flight is like 25 hours.
I'm scared to get a panic attack while flying.
How about you guys?
I have to go to Australia eventually to visit my sister. And the flight is like 25 hours.
I'm scared to get a panic attack while flying.
How about you guys?