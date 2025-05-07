What’s something you need to do — but haven’t yet — because it scares you?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'd say travelling by plane to long distance places, where you fly for more than 10 hours.

I have to go to Australia eventually to visit my sister. And the flight is like 25 hours.

I'm scared to get a panic attack while flying.

How about you guys?
 
This would definitely be something where I'm scared of me. Like getting a motorcycle, it's not that they scare me. My need to go very fast at almost all times does + motorcycle does though.

As for long distance flights, have you ever been on a wide body plane? It's a different feel and might be much less likely to give you anxiety. My longest flight was 16 hours, it was pretty easy.
 
Fury said:
This would definitely be something where I'm scared of me. Like getting a motorcycle, it's not that they scare me. My need to go very fast at almost all times does + motorcycle does though.

As for long distance flights, have you ever been on a wide body plane? It's a different feel and might be much less likely to give you anxiety. My longest flight was 16 hours, it was pretty easy.
You mean like a Boeing?
 
sddefault.jpg
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
You mean like a Boeing?
Anything with a single aisle is narrow body. So Boeing 737's and Airbus 320, also anything smaller. Pretty much all American domestic flights.

Longer international flights are on bigger planes, 777, 787...Airbus 350. Double aisles, plane is much larger inside. It's a different feeling.

My longest single flight was 15 or 16 hours, part of 25 hours total
 
Fury said:
Anything with a single aisle is narrow body. So Boeing 737's and Airbus 320, also anything smaller. Pretty much all American domestic flights.

Longer international flights are on bigger planes, 777, 787...Airbus 350. Double aisles, plane is much larger inside. It's a different feeling.
Oh I see, that make sense. I hope it's a wide bodied if I ever go.
 
Drive a car in California. Not yet, because I used to drive to work but I just...the people here aren't east coast drivers.
 
Fury said:
They don't fly the smaller ones over the ocean for a long distance. So it will be.

Don't cheap out though, a good airline makes a big difference.
Thank you for your input.
 
I took up scuba diving to conquer my fear of sharks. I'm a divemaster now with a few hundred dives done around the world, I still have a fear of sharks but I'm more philosophical about it.

Last week I saw a video of some people trampolining beneath a hot air balloon, while it was sailing they bounced off the trampoline and parachuted to the ground. I've held off skydiving for lots of sensible reasons but this is the way I'd want to do it.
 
The Big Babou said:
I took up scuba diving to conquer my fear of sharks. I'm a divemaster now with a few hundred dives done around the world, I still have a fear of sharks but I'm more philosophical about it.

Last week I saw a video of some people trampolining beneath a hot air balloon, while it was sailing they bounced off the trampoline and parachuted to the ground. I've held off skydiving for lots of sensible reasons but this is the way I'd want to do it.
Is this what you are talking about?

 
