What’s next for Khaos Williams?

Mickey Mick
15 Big Ones! Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2009
- Messages
- 3,512
- Reaction score
- 726
Khaos looked great this weekend against a pretty dangerous guy in Carlson Harris.
Another quick first round KO. His 30-second KOs of Morono and Razak Alhassan are phenomenal finishes over dangerous, tough, durable guys, too.
Who would you like to see Khaos fight next?
Buckley would be a blast. JDM, Medic or Gorimbo could be cool too.
Thoughts? (Apologies if recently discussed, I didn’t see anything on this myself and nothing similar came up when I entered in the title).
Another quick first round KO. His 30-second KOs of Morono and Razak Alhassan are phenomenal finishes over dangerous, tough, durable guys, too.
Who would you like to see Khaos fight next?
Buckley would be a blast. JDM, Medic or Gorimbo could be cool too.
Thoughts? (Apologies if recently discussed, I didn’t see anything on this myself and nothing similar came up when I entered in the title).