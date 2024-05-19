What’s next for Khaos Williams?

Khaos looked great this weekend against a pretty dangerous guy in Carlson Harris.



Another quick first round KO. His 30-second KOs of Morono and Razak Alhassan are phenomenal finishes over dangerous, tough, durable guys, too.



Who would you like to see Khaos fight next?



Buckley would be a blast. JDM, Medic or Gorimbo could be cool too.



Thoughts? (Apologies if recently discussed, I didn’t see anything on this myself and nothing similar came up when I entered in the title).