What’s next for Khaos Williams?

Mickey Mick

Mickey Mick

15 Big Ones! Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2009
Messages
3,512
Reaction score
726
Khaos looked great this weekend against a pretty dangerous guy in Carlson Harris.

Another quick first round KO. His 30-second KOs of Morono and Razak Alhassan are phenomenal finishes over dangerous, tough, durable guys, too.

Who would you like to see Khaos fight next?

Buckley would be a blast. JDM, Medic or Gorimbo could be cool too.

Thoughts? (Apologies if recently discussed, I didn’t see anything on this myself and nothing similar came up when I entered in the title).
 
If Fast Times at Ridgemonf High is revamped over the meaxt couple years, Khaos would be great as Charles Jefferson
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
Replies
13
Views
401
Shadey1
S
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Eternalwarriorking
E
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento
Replies
19
Views
487
tornado362
tornado362
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Replies
18
Views
903
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,584
Messages
55,571,945
Members
174,824
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top