What’s next for Erceg?

Substance Abuse said: Hoping the ref doesn't stop the fight when he's defending incoming strikes and they bounce off his forearm and hit his ribs while he's still conscious? Click to expand...

He was also turning his upper body away from the strikes while still sitting down. That is an unintelligent defense to me and I think for the ref too. I may have saw it wrong, need to see a replay and I bet Kai but seemed like an obvious stoppage.