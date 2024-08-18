What’s next for Erceg?

back to 5/2 accountant job
telling on launch breaks his co-workers how he fought angry carl from france, has some success for 30 seconds but lost
 
Feel bad for him, not the best stoppage. That's almost worse than getting knocked out, bc if you get knocked out at least you know you truly lost.
 
Just do the normal thing and have him fight Matheus Nicolau
 
Borderline early stoppage, certainly for a fight of this gravitas, but 125lbs is a highly skilled but overall shallow division.

By default it cannot be a long climb back to the top.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Hoping the ref doesn't stop the fight when he's defending incoming strikes and they bounce off his forearm and hit his ribs while he's still conscious?
He was also turning his upper body away from the strikes while still sitting down. That is an unintelligent defense to me and I think for the ref too. I may have saw it wrong, need to see a replay and I bet Kai but seemed like an obvious stoppage.
 
