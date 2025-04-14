What’s next for Chandler?

Mind Mine
Things are not looking good for him at all. He beat Dan Hooker who is not relevant to any title picture as well as T. Ferg. Every last other fightwas a loss and the majority cheating severely. What reputable name can the UFC put in front of Chandler to keep his train alive? I just don’t see many winnable fights remaining near the top. I don’t intend to trash him when he’s down. Who should they put him against to build him back up. Is it time to call Nathan Diaz?