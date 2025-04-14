What’s next for Chandler?

Things are not looking good for him at all. He beat Dan Hooker who is not relevant to any title picture as well as T. Ferg. Every last other fightwas a loss and the majority cheating severely. What reputable name can the UFC put in front of Chandler to keep his train alive? I just don’t see many winnable fights remaining near the top. I don’t intend to trash him when he’s down. Who should they put him against to build him back up. Is it time to call Nathan Diaz?
 
I like this lol. I think Diaz puts more asses in seats and a Diaz win might actually bring him around for another fun fight but Lee wouldn’t be bad lol. Perhaps Bobby G somehow someway in a loser retire bout
 
The UFC should rebook Moicano/Dairush for UFC 316, the loser of that fight would make sense.
 
His title aspirations are over. If he wants to keep fighting, it has to be just for fun and a paycheck at this point.
 
Conor is like the #92 ranked LW, the UFC can still make that fight.
 
