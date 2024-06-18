What’s it’s like at a gas station in the hood

ipowerslapmywife
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2023
- Messages
- 3,446
- Reaction score
- 8,450
I feel bad for the people who work in these areas
I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
Did you win the fight with ex convict? (Please don't say you won with numerous uppercuts.)I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
Did you win the fight with ex convict? (Please don't say you won with numerous uppercuts.)
I feel bad for the people who work in these areas
That's no joke. I used to work in Oakland and one time I walked past a semi after I parked. This huge pitbull inside the cab of the semi started going nuts banging on the window trying to get to me.I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story