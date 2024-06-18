  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What’s it’s like at a gas station in the hood

I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
 
Pliny Pete said:
I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
Click to expand...
unnamed.jpg
 
Pliny Pete said:
I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
Click to expand...



Thank fuck the gas station wasn't on fire and you a small child....
 
Pliny Pete said:
I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
Click to expand...
Did you win the fight with ex convict? (Please don't say you won with numerous uppercuts.)
 
Imagine having to deal with this kind of foolishness every damn day? Watching the same guy who bought a Sprite and a bag of chips two hours ago laid out dead a few blocks down the street over some petty nonsense?

Just a regular Saturday summer night

John Connor: “We’re not going to make it are we?”
Terminator: “Nope.”
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Did you win the fight with ex convict? (Please don't say you won with numerous uppercuts.)
Click to expand...

It wasnt much of a fight, he got into an argument with two of my cousins but he was way bigger than them so I got out the car, he was holding a stick or bat or something so I told him to put it down and I was gonna beat his ass

As soon as he dropped it, I swung on his ass and he ducked back and I went forward so we tussled for a second and then the dog bit me

Honestly, the dog mighta saved me, that dude was big as fuck, I thought he was gonna whoop me so I didnt wanna fight him anyways

By the time I got the dog off me, the cops were there so we called it and went our separate ways

Woke up the next day with a huge purple and yellow bruise covering the entire left side of my body
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
I feel bad for the people who work in these areas
Click to expand...

CharieBo315 has some great videos. It is wild to see bulletproof glass and lazy susans being used in fast food places, convenience stores, and even cell phone stores. Or when he goes into the restaurants that take food stamps so they "sell" uncooked food and then charge you a dollar to cook it so they can take the food stamps.
 
I had to put gas by the Coliseum in Oakland once. Right around prime traffic time (5 PM). There were at least 3 groups of guys just hanging out bumping music at the gas station. The side street next to the gas station looked like a warzone with broken window cars everywhere. Luckily nobody bothered me.
 
Pliny Pete said:
I got in a fight with a giant tatted up ex convict looking white boy at a gas station in Oakland and then his pitbull jumped outta the car and jumped up and bit me and locked onto my tit
I just stood there stunned for a few seconds then I started punching the dog in the head til it let go and jumped back in the car
True story
Click to expand...
That's no joke. I used to work in Oakland and one time I walked past a semi after I parked. This huge pitbull inside the cab of the semi started going nuts banging on the window trying to get to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

subtlySteve
News Police: Woman Pumped $28K in Free Gas via Sneaky Glitch
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
Blayt7hh
Blayt7hh

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,686
Messages
55,711,646
Members
174,909
Latest member
CosyToasty

Share this page

Back
Top