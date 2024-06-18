What’s it’s like at a gas station in the hood

AFanNotAFighter said: Did you win the fight with ex convict? (Please don't say you won with numerous uppercuts.) Click to expand...

It wasnt much of a fight, he got into an argument with two of my cousins but he was way bigger than them so I got out the car, he was holding a stick or bat or something so I told him to put it down and I was gonna beat his assAs soon as he dropped it, I swung on his ass and he ducked back and I went forward so we tussled for a second and then the dog bit meHonestly, the dog mighta saved me, that dude was big as fuck, I thought he was gonna whoop me so I didnt wanna fight him anywaysBy the time I got the dog off me, the cops were there so we called it and went our separate waysWoke up the next day with a huge purple and yellow bruise covering the entire left side of my body