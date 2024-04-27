What’s illegal now, but probably will be legal in 10-15 years?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
I'd say prostitution in America.
Muchroom
I've never heard of anyone doing that on fungi maybe cid.Honestly I love mushrooms, and while I think they can be wonderful in the right setting, I don't think they should be legal in a widespread recreational sense. Like if you go to a retreat and trip in a safe natural place with professionals keeping an eye on you that's one thing.
If a whole bunch of randoms are tripping balls that can get really dangerous really fast.
People can wander out of the campsite and die in the desert, wander into traffic, attack a random person, all kinds of trouble can go down because they're so far gone.
Zero chance it'll be legalized across the nation.
Its legal in one Nevada county, and in major cities where the police is overwhelmed it simply isn't enforced.
It won't be outright legalized because nicer areas where rich people live doesn't want the dregs of horrible areas to travel to and stand on their street corners.
As long as the diseased & disgusting whores stay in the shittier areas... who cares?
And although the police forces are overwhelmed now, in the future they may have the funding & manpower to crack down on the hoes.
At the state level there may be some idiotic politicians that make a move to legalize prostitution, and they may be successful to an extent depending in the state but there will never be a federal law making prostitution legal across the nation.
Edit - The only chance of it being federally legalized would be if/when there's a BIG majority of supreme court of leftists/libertarians and somehow a lawsuit is filed that is constantly repealed up the courts to the Supreme court.
Not saying its likely, but that its the only possibility of it happening would to be that way.
This should be a WR thread.
There will be a push, maybe not made legal, but a push for the lowering of age of consent by the alphabet community.
People don't want prostitutes on their corners but it is everyone even if it is often unseen in rich areas. It is as silly on the war on drugs in that there is an unending desire for it so it can't be stopped,
just mitigated and regulated.