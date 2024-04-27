What’s illegal now, but probably will be legal in 10-15 years?

Zero chance it'll be legalized across the nation.

Its legal in one Nevada county, and in major cities where the police is overwhelmed it simply isn't enforced.



It won't be outright legalized because nicer areas where rich people live doesn't want the dregs of horrible areas to travel to and stand on their street corners.



As long as the diseased & disgusting whores stay in the shittier areas... who cares?



And although the police forces are overwhelmed now, in the future they may have the funding & manpower to crack down on the hoes.



At the state level there may be some idiotic politicians that make a move to legalize prostitution, and they may be successful to an extent depending in the state but there will never be a federal law making prostitution legal across the nation.





Edit - The only chance of it being federally legalized would be if/when there's a BIG majority of supreme court of leftists/libertarians and somehow a lawsuit is filed that is constantly repealed up the courts to the Supreme court.



Not saying its likely, but that its the only possibility of it happening would to be that way.