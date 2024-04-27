What’s illegal now, but probably will be legal in 10-15 years?

NoGoodNamesLeft said:
Muchroom
Honestly I love mushrooms, and while I think they can be wonderful in the right setting, I don't think they should be legal in a widespread recreational sense. Like if you go to a retreat and trip in a safe natural place with professionals keeping an eye on you that's one thing.

If a whole bunch of randoms are tripping balls and wandering the street that can get really dangerous really fast.

People can wander out of the campsite and die in the desert, wander into traffic, attack a random person, all kinds of trouble can go down because they're so far gone.
 
shunyata said:
I've never heard of anyone doing that on fungi maybe cid.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I'd say prostitution in America.
Zero chance it'll be legalized across the nation.
Its legal in one Nevada county, and in major cities where the police is overwhelmed it simply isn't enforced.

It won't be outright legalized because nicer areas where rich people live doesn't want the dregs of horrible areas to travel to and stand on their street corners.

As long as the diseased & disgusting whores stay in the shittier areas... who cares?

And although the police forces are overwhelmed now, in the future they may have the funding & manpower to crack down on the hoes.

At the state level there may be some idiotic politicians that make a move to legalize prostitution, and they may be successful to an extent depending in the state but there will never be a federal law making prostitution legal across the nation.


Edit - The only chance of it being federally legalized would be if/when there's a BIG majority of supreme court of leftists/libertarians and somehow a lawsuit is filed that is constantly repealed up the courts to the Supreme court.

Not saying its likely, but that its the only possibility of it happening would to be that way.
 
Illegal immigration. I live not far from the border and this nonsense about caravans coming over is bullshit because illegal immigrants are so front and center already and no one cares. Go down to home depot or Lowess and there are crowds of them waiting for work. It is as it has been for like 40-50 years. Illegal immigration is involved everything if anyone looks. I suspect that some policy will be put in place to give amnesty or some type of legal status that is second class but forces income tax to be paid so work isn't' done under the table and unregulated.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
People don't want prostitutes on their corners but it is everyone even if it is often unseen in rich areas. It is as silly on the war on drugs in that there is an unending desire for it so it can't be stopped, just mitigated and regulated. For every prostitute on the street, I imagine there is 50 to 100 meeting directly through the internet or some agency.
 
Should I start making political contributions to reserve my spot as Director of Prostitute Regulation and Private Parts Inspections?
 
Rob Battisti said:
This should be a WR thread.

There will be a push, maybe not made legal, but a push for the lowering of age of consent by the alphabet community.
Yeah of course because 13 year olds are more mature now!!!!

I bet they pick 13, don't ask me why..........
 
Prefect said:
People don't want prostitutes on their corners but it is everyone even if it is often unseen in rich areas. It is as silly on the war on drugs in that there is an unending desire for it so it can't be stopped,
I was with you, until...

Prefect said:
just mitigated and regulated.
Ummmm.... no.

Hoes will refuse to take the steps to be licensed and pay taxes, simply because its not in their interests to give up 40% of their income.

You think pimps pay taxes?

And just as I mentioned city cops are overwhelmed to bother with prostitution, it practically already is legalized. Unless there's a MAJOR, nation-wide crackdown on illegal prostitution with a federal mandate with a licensing/regulation system, there simply won't be any chance of that happening.
 
Latest posts

