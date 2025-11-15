Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 322?

We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1763218200363.gif

We’ll suck me sideways it’s Fight Night, and not just any Fight Night, we have ourselves two titles being defended tonight. With a co-main event of possibly the two greatest WMMA fighters to step in the cage and the former lightweight champion looking for double champ status, shit should be tight yo…

1763218874910.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1763219014269.gif


Grub: Homemade meatball subs…

1763219472518.jpeg


Chug: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale…

32D8C6E6-C6E8-4ECB-BE66-35CCD02104A5.jpeg


Drug: Milk N’ Cookies…

1763219742147.jpeg


Cap the night off with some good food, good smoke and drank, and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…

1763219948108.gif



CHEERS!!!!

1763219998510.gif
 
Putting the finishing touches on split pea soup this afternoon. Made sourdough this morning and will grill some variety of cheese with turkey and possibly bacon. Carta Blanca in the fridge.
 
Every year my gf’s family has this get together/party, and every year it falls on the day of the UFC’s MSG card :mad:
So for food I’ll be munching on whatever stuff people bring. I think we have some leftover carne asada tacos here at home if I’m still hungry when I finally get to join the PBP.

Gotta break out good whiskey for a card like this! Recently got the Little Book Infinite 2, Baker’s 13 Year, Michter’s 10 Year, and Hardin’s Creek 11 Year, so those will probably be in the mix.
IMG_0657.jpegIMG_0642.jpegIMG_0663.jpeg

Got my usual Good News and Mindy’s gummies, been digging these Fast Acting sativas.

IMG_1303.pngIMG_1304.jpeg

Here’s to a good night of fights!

<{JustBleed}>:meow:<bringit><{natewhut}>
 
As a real UFCing non casual ill be snacking on some corn nuts(they are corn to the core!)
1000008695.jpg
Then for the main course obviously ufc branded hot dogs
1000008696.jpg
And I'll wash it down with some delicious Mickeys!1000008697.jpg
Mom should be bringing it all down to the basement by fight time! Can't wait. Enjoy boys!
 
Philly cheesesteaks
KD-philly-cheesesteak-mhqc-threeByTwoLargeAt2X.jpg


Some cold, crisp MGDs
3898-1.jpg


And some green crack for dessert
green-crack-weed-strain.jpg
 
A slice of pizza around 5PM, possibly a slice of homemade quiche (if I get around to making it), a bunch of salad, and a protein shake at 9PM. I'm old - I don't drink, don't do drugs, and almost never eat after 9PM. That stuff is a young man's game.
 
Simple one of Chicken Parm sided with Angel Hair Pasta with Prego/Garlic Tomato Sauce and Extra Shaved Real Parm melted on top. NEVER Will use that Green Can shaker parm - makes a huge flavor difference.

Drink is a Double IPA - many of those.

Desert is 50 State Legal Blueberry Kush (4 Star Fragrance,Taste, and effect) ordered online from beautiful Holy Farms in South Cacka-lacky, aclually that's South Carolina.

1763225173916.webp
Example of their legally sold/shipped beauties.​


Hope everyone enjoys their day and for your food don't forget "Add Spice/Heat IF Tolerated To Add Flavor."​

<Moves>
 
Everything in the god damn house!
Nothing makes me hungrier than …. Eating!
 
