Dead Kennedy
Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2008
- Messages
- 10,158
- Reaction score
- 6,555
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
We’ll suck me sideways it’s Fight Night, and not just any Fight Night, we have ourselves two titles being defended tonight. With a co-main event of possibly the two greatest WMMA fighters to step in the cage and the former lightweight champion looking for double champ status, shit should be tight yo…
So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
Grub: Homemade meatball subs…
Chug: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale…
Drug: Milk N’ Cookies…
Cap the night off with some good food, good smoke and drank, and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…
CHEERS!!!!
