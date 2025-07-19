Dead Kennedy
Don't steal, the government hates competition
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
Well, well, well Sherladies and Gentlebro’s what do we seem to have here? That’s right, it is fight night, and with there being a main event of two absolute legends in Max “The power of Christ compels you” Holloway taking on Dustin “Pure crystallized carbon” Poirier in his retirement fight, shit should be the Bomb.com. So “buy” it, pirate it, use smoke signals or see it in a fever dream, either way watch dis shit…
So let’s enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
Grub: Sunnyside up burgers…
Chug: Sauza Tequila…
Drug: Lemon Larry OG…
Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…
Cheers!!!!
