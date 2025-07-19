  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 318?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1752931786149.gif

Well, well, well Sherladies and Gentlebro’s what do we seem to have here? That’s right, it is fight night, and with there being a main event of two absolute legends in Max “The power of Christ compels you” Holloway taking on Dustin “Pure crystallized carbon” Poirier in his retirement fight, shit should be the Bomb.com. So “buy” it, pirate it, use smoke signals or see it in a fever dream, either way watch dis shit…
1752932729535.jpeg

So let’s enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1752933027113.gif

Grub: Sunnyside up burgers…
1752933157799.jpeg

Chug: Sauza Tequila…
DACE416F-9536-4ACF-A856-662AAE036F6A.jpeg

Drug: Lemon Larry OG…
1752933468954.jpeg


Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…
1752933556272.gif



Cheers!!!!

1752933669444.gif
 
897s7i741fge1.png

Making ribs for @rj144 that he's been on about all week hehe :)
 
