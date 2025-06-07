Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 316?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
10,119
Reaction score
6,253
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1749312294143.gif

Ahhhhhhhhh shit Sherladies and Gentlebro’s it’s that time, that’s right it’s Fight Night and we have ourselves a rematch for the ages with a main event of “High Fructose Corn Syrup” Sean O’ Malley trying to regain the title against Mirab “The Georgia Peach” Dvalishvili…

1749312744197.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…

1749312820349.gif


Grub: Homemade meatball subs…
1749312947149.jpeg

Chug: Founders Variety pack…
F9B623DF-F411-4E2D-AB2E-F31C19C59FB2.jpeg

Drug: Cherry Chem…
1749313131276.jpeg

Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…

1749313464967.gif


Cheers!!!

1749313527309.gif
 
@rj144 and I bought so many snacks for UFC 316 😂 It's ridiculous! :)
chef-cat-cooking-stockcake.jpg
Throwing together some beef and noodles for us later. Not sure how hungry we'll be :)
 
Might grab a couple slices of pizza if I make it out
If not I’ll cook up some pasta or something
Plus I still have some ice cream sandwiches in the freezer
Thought I was going to have to go up the hospital today, but my skin reactions to this new chemo has settled down
So I’m chilling

<mcgoat>
 
188912345 said:
Feta cheese + cashew + banana + tomato + cucumber + chili's + red onion + avocado + 1 egg, in the oven for 20 min.

Then some salad, kimchi, and orange juice.
Click to expand...

<JennieThumbsUp>

Making myself an omelette right now with onion, feta cheese and sun dried tomatoes. Having a banana and avocado smoothie with it. Similar ingredients to what you're eating, different meal though
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 312?
2
Replies
37
Views
733
Dimbis
Dimbis
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 313?
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
2K
THC
THC
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 314?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
961
RoseHDCovington
RoseHDCovington
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 315?
2 3
Replies
58
Views
1K
Eater of Souls
Eater of Souls
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for the Holidays?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,231
Messages
57,386,473
Members
175,688
Latest member
DorrisDelm

Share this page

Back
Top