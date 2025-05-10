Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 315?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
10,115
Reaction score
6,218
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1746880501573.gif

Oooooooooohhhh hell yea and shit, Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, you know what time it is. That’s right, it’s fight night and while she isn’t the main event, she’s still the main event in our hearts, I’m talking about none other than Valentina “Hhhhnnn” Shevchenko…
1746880814241.jpeg


So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…

1746882229902.gif

Grub: Bacon wrapped chicken and asparagus…
1746880965923.jpeg
1746880993517.jpeg

Chug: Your cousin from Boston…
AB37C486-80DA-447A-B22C-F616CAB4FED3.jpeg

Drug: Master Yoda…
1746881809979.jpeg


Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke and cap the night off with some good old fashioned Ultra violence…

1746881917321.gif



CHEERS!!!!!

1746882047679.gif
 
Vodka pasta with shrimp + scallops the @rj144 special <lol>
Ef4UNEUXsAAtvEZ.jpg
 
cherry calley cake
Cherry_Valley_Cake_with_zoom.jpg



+ beers, and some food
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 310?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
BJJ4Tone
BJJ4Tone
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 312?
2
Replies
37
Views
681
Dimbis
Dimbis
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 313?
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
1K
THC
THC
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 314?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
866
RoseHDCovington
RoseHDCovington
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 309?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
BFoe
BFoe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,294
Messages
57,276,292
Members
175,619
Latest member
unwell619

Share this page

Back
Top