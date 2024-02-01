What’s everyone’s go to drink at a bar/resro?

What’s the first drink you commonly order when you visit a bar or restaurant?

I used to do Corona, but now I ask for any IPA. And no I’m not no hipster lol I like it because it has a bit of spice to it or whatever flavour.

I do grab tequila or whiskey, but my FIRST is always a pint.
 
Just whatever. Maybe a shot of tequila. Maybe a boiler maker. Maybe a double jack and coke. It just depends.

Never beer. Beer does nothing for me but fill me up.
 
I discovered smokey mezcal wayyyyy too late in life.
 
I always ask for a porter or a stout and then get told they dont have either one so I end up with another fucking IPA because thats all they ever have
I really regret trying to turn everyone on to IPA's 20 years ago cause now I am really reaping what I sewed
 
Pliny Pete said:
I always ask for a porter or a stout and then get told they dont have either one so I end up with another fucking IPA because thats all they ever have
I really regret trying to turn everyone on to IPA's 20 years ago cause now I am really reaping what I sewed

Porters and Stouts are so heavy, a porkchop in every bottle
 
These days I rarely drink and only to be social. If liquor, I'd go whiskey sour or just whiskey neat. If beer, Blue Moon or Hefeweissen. 20 years ago when I was young and dumb, I'd drink Bud Light but now I know that stuff is only for betas with shit zygos and prey eyes.
 
I usually get a double mudslide at Applebees.

Keep em coming bar slave

frozen-mudslide-recipe1.jpg
 
James Eagle said:
Porters and Stouts are so heavy, a porkchop in every bottle


My favorite brewery used to brew an oatmeal stout that was thick as motor oil and man oh man was it delicious
Then they went outta business and now Im stuck with IPAs everywhere I go
 
I liked bud light and a shot of whiskey or a rum & coke. A couple of tall boy PBRs, I'm a simple man <Fedor23>
 
Pliny Pete said:
I really regret trying to turn everyone on to IPA's 20 years ago cause now I am really reaping what I sewed


So glad I got turned on to IPA's - their full flavors are my brew choice now.

A shot of ta-kill-ya is good on occasion.
 
