What’s everyone’s go to drink at a bar/resro?

TheAlliance
Seeker of War
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2014
- Messages
- 1,406
- Reaction score
- 1,063
What’s the first drink you commonly order when you visit a bar or restaurant?
I used to do Corona, but now I ask for any IPA. And no I’m not no hipster lol I like it because it has a bit of spice to it or whatever flavour.
I do grab tequila or whiskey, but my FIRST is always a pint.
