What’s a job that’s way harder than most people give it credit for?

Roofers face significant challenges in their profession. They work on sloped surfaces, high above the ground, in extreme weather conditions such as blazing sun, freezing cold, wind, and rain. In the summer, shingles can reach temperatures of over 150°F. Additionally, roofers are at risk of injuries, as falls are a leading cause of construction fatalities, and they are particularly vulnerable. Furthermore, the compensation they receive for such a dangerous job is often inadequate.
HVAC technicians also encounter difficulties. They must crawl into confined spaces, such as attics and roofs, and work in extreme weather conditions. They also deal with high voltages, gases, and mechanical parts, which can pose safety risks. Even a minor mistake can lead to costly repairs, carbon monoxide leaks, or fire hazards.
