Weyward Realms - Dagger Fall 2 (Elder Scrolls) spiritual successor - RIP Julian LeFay "Father of Elder Scrolls"

Sad news that Julian LeFay, the creative force behind Dagger Fall 2, and heralded as the "father of Elder Scrolls" passed away yesterday. I have been following his new studio's game for a while now, but had no idea he had been battling cancer, shitty stuff! RIP man, and thank you for the thousands up thousands of hours you gave me in Elder Scrolls games, and Fallout as a byproduct. I prob wouldn't have discovered Fallout without Bethesda's FO3, which wouldn't exist without you!

soviet-march-2021.gif


On better news, Julian formed a new studio called Once Lost Games, with fellow Dagger Fall creative force Ted Peterson. They kickstarted a new game in the Dagger-Fall 2 style, which was a ridiculously large scaled and ambitious CRPG gem that saved Bethesda, called Wayward Realms.

It's also going to be another massive game (square km wise). I'm always leery of procedural generation, but with their experience using it with Dagger Fall, and decades to think what could have been done better with it, and the new tools and lessons learned, it has my interest.




Long interview with Ted from a couple of years ago I watched, got me excited to see what Bethesda could have been like under their direction.
 
Super sad news to hear. Thanks to him we have one of the most awesome game series ever with The Elder Scrolls.

Really enjoyed Daggerfall and have been following this project for a while now and looks awesome what they've done so far.

Really hope Wayward Realms becomes a full fledged game especially to honor his legacy.
 
